Leading AI Company Dataminr Appoints Former Cision Executive Jason Edelboim as Chief Commercial Officer

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dataminr, the leading real-time information discovery company, announced today that it has named Jason Edelboim as Chief Commercial Officer. In this role, Edelboim joins the Dataminr executive team to lead go-to-market for the company's commercial businesses.

Edelboim joins Dataminr from Cision, a leading global provider of software and services to public relations and marketing communications professionals, where he last held the role of President, Americas. At Cision, Edelboim led sales, customer experience and operations for the U.S., Canada and Latin America, as well as Cision's Global Product organization, and was responsible for developing and executing the company's go-to-market strategy to drive revenue growth and profitability.

Dataminr, a recognized leader in AI and Machine Learning technology, raised $392.6M in July of 2018 at a $1.6B valuation and is rapidly growing its commercial businesses and expanding its global footprint. Edelboim joins the company to lead and further accelerate these efforts as Dataminr scales to meet the global demand for its solutions.

"Professionals across numerous commercial markets need Dataminr more than ever to keep up with an increasingly real-time world," said Ted Bailey, Founder & CEO. "We are thrilled to welcome Jason, who brings a wealth of operational expertise in go-to-market strategy and execution, and a stellar track record of selling real-time information products across customer segments and regions -- at scale."

"I am excited to join Dataminr during this critical period in its evolution," said Edelboim. "I'm looking forward to working closely with Ted and the broader executive team to develop and implement new strategies that further accelerate Dataminr's already impressive growth trajectory."

Under Edelboim's leadership, Cision significantly improved revenue and EBITDA performance in the U.S. and Canada, more than doubled the historical growth rate of its distribution business, and launched the industry-leading Cision Comms Cloud SaaS solution. During his tenure as President, Cision also completed six acquisitions and completed an IPO on the NYSE in 2017.

Prior to Cision, Edelboim held leadership roles at PR Newswire and Bloomberg. Edelboim holds a Master of Business Administration from the Leonard N. Stern School of Business at New York University and a Bachelor of Arts with honors from Columbia University. He joins Dataminr on January 22, 2019.

About Dataminr

Dataminr is a global real-time information discovery company. Our clients are the first to know about high-impact events and critical breaking information so they can act faster and stay one step ahead. Dataminr's solutions for Corporate Security, Finance, Public Sector, News, and PR/Communications professionals are relied on 24/7 by hundreds of clients in over 70 countries. The company discovers high-impact events and critical breaking information long before it's in the news. Recognized as one of the world's leading businesses in AI and Machine Learning innovation, Dataminr has pioneered groundbreaking technology for detecting, classifying, and determining the significance of public information in real-time.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/811177/Dataminr_Jason_Edelboim.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/456416/Dataminr_color__1_Logo.jpg