ACell Announces Participation in Arab Health 2019

COLUMBIA, Maryland, Jan. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ACell, Inc. today announced their participation in Arab Health 2019, being held January 28-31 in Dubai. ACell will be part of the State of Maryland Delegation at the USA Partnership Pavilion.

"ACell is continuing to build our OUS infrastructure. We had several significant commercial, regulatory, and research milestones last year, and will continue to build momentum in 2019," said Patrick McBrayer, President and CEO. "Driving our global expansion will be relationships with key distributors who share our vision of bringing regenerative solutions to patients around the world."

"We see the Middle East as an important strategic region for expanding our international footprint," said Nino Pionati, Vice President, International Business Development. "We are excited to meet with new potential partners who can help us bring our wound and surgical products to physicians and patients who can benefit from them."

ACell will be located at booth H2.A34-A in Exhibit Hall 2.

About ACell, Inc.

ACell, Inc. is a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of medical devices for wound management and surgical soft tissue repair. ACell is committed to becoming and remaining an innovative leader in regenerative medical technology, offering superior healing options for doctors and patients. ACell is a privately held company and operates manufacturing facilities in Columbia, MD and Lafayette, IN.