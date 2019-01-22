

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Steel Dynamics (STLD) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that declined from last year.



The company's profit came in at $270.00 million, or $1.17 per share. This compares with $304.73 million, or $1.28 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Steel Dynamics reported adjusted earnings of $302 million or $1.31 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 23.9% to $2.90 billion from $2.34 billion last year.



Steel Dynamics earnings at a glance:



-Revenue (Q4): $2.90 Bln vs. $2.34 Bln last year.



