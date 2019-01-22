NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5493003K5E043LHLO706 The unaudited net asset values for the ordinary shares of BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc at close of business on 21 January 2019 were: 168.47c Capital only USD (cents) 130.67p Capital only Sterling (pence) 169.17c Including current year income USD (cents) XD 131.21p Including current year income Sterling (pence) XD Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date. 3. Following the conversion of the Company's C shares into 33,906,693 new Ordinary shares on 21 January 2019, the Company has 239,822,801 Ordinary shares in issue.