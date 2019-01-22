Plastic Bag & Sack Market Growth to be Fueled by Rise in Demand From Supermarkets & Retailers for Their Brand Promotion: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, January 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global plastic bag and sack market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Plastic bag and sack constitute a type of flexible packaging made of flexible, thin plastic film. It is exclusively used for transporting and containing waste, foods, chemicals, powders, ice, and others. The factors that are playing a major role in the growth of plastic bag and sack market are rising demand from supermarkets for their brand promotion, high demand from retailers due to high printability, growing demand for customized printing, and rise in purchasing power and disposable income of customers. However, government strict policy against plastic bags & sacks may restrain overall market growth in the years to come. Plastic bag and sack market is segmented based on product type, material type, application, and region. Woven sacks, t-shirt bags, rubble sacks, gusseted bags, trash bags, lay flat bags, and other product types could be explored in plastic bag and sack in the forecast period.

The biodegradable and non-biodegradable are the material types that could be explored in plastic bag and sack in the forecast period. Biodegradable sector comprises starch blends, polylactic acid (PLA), polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA), and others. On the other hand, non-biodegradable sector comprises polystyrene (PS), high-density polyethylene (HDPE), polypropylene (PP), low-density polyethylene (LDPE), linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE), and others. The non-biodegradable sector may account for the significant market share of plastic bag and sack and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason could be abundant availability and cost-effectiveness of the material. In addition, the biodegradable sector is estimated to grow at the fastest pace in the years to come.

The market may be categorized based on applications like industrial, retail & consumer, institutional, and others could be explored in the forecast period. The institutional sector comprises hospital & healthcare facility, hospitality, and others. Retail & consumer sector comprises clothing & apparel, grocery products, food & beverage, and others.

Top ten countries of plastic bag and sack market are Tanzania, Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia, South Africa, Ghana, Senegal, Morocco, and Nigeria. The key players of plastic bag and sack market are Inteplast Group, Berry Plastics Inc., SPhere Group, Novolex Holdings, Inc., Polykar Industries Inc., Mondi Group, PLAST-UP, Ampac Holdings, LLC, BioBag International AS, and International Plastics Inc. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition. The report package Global Plastic Bag and Sack Market to 2022 - Market Size, Development, Top 10 Countries, and Forecasts offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual market situation, and future outlook for plastic bags and sacks in the world and in the top 10 global countries. Along with a global plastic bag and sack market report the package includes country reports from the following countries: Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, South Korea, United Kingdom, and United States. The research includes historic data from 2011 to 2017 and forecasts until 2022 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Access 46page research report with TOC on "Plastic Bag and Sack Market" available with Radiant Insights, Inc. @https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-plastic-bag-and-sack-market-to-2022

The reports help answer the following questions : What is the current size of the plastic bag and sack market in the world and in the top 10 global countries? How is the plastic bag and sack market divided into different product segments? How are the overall market and different product segments growing? How is the market predicted to develop in the future? What is the market potential compared to other countries?



The latest industry data included in the reports : Overall plastic bag and sack market size, 2011-2022 Plastic bag and sack market size by product segment, 2011-2022 Growth rates of the overall plastic bag and sack market and different product segments, 2011-2022 Shares of different product segments of the overall plastic bag and sack market, 2011, 2017 and 2022



The market data is given for the following product segments: Bags and sacks of polymers of ethylene Bags and sacks of other plastics



Among the key reasons to purchase include the following : Gain an outlook of the historic development, current market situation, and future outlook of the plastic bag and sack market in the world and in the top 10 global countries to 2022 Track industry developments and identify market opportunities Plan and develop marketing, market-entry, market expansion, and other business strategies by identifying the key market opportunities and prospects Save time and money with the readily accessible key market data included in the reports. The data is clearly presented and can be easily incorporated into presentations and internal reports.





