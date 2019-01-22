PEX Network and iGrafx Release Research Report

Orlando, FL, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at the OPEX Week: Business Transformation World Summit, PEX Network and iGrafx announced that they completed an extensive primary research project designed to answer the question: "Disrupted or Disruptor - Which Side Are You On?" More than 150 business leaders and digital business transformation experts from 36 industries and 42 countries participated in the survey and provided detailed insights on a range of pressing topics.





PEX Networks Editor, Ian Hawkins managed the project and orchestrated analysis and insights from across his organization. "I was frankly surprised and delighted with the breadth and depth of feedback we received from members of the PEX Network community," said Hawkins. "We now have unprecedented perspective gleaned from respondents on topics like: how to select the right processes to automate, how to measure ROI from transformation projects, what are appropriate transformation budgets and what projects will be most important over the next 18 months."

"At iGrafx, we have been thrilled to work with PEX Network to collect the primary research feedback contained in the survey," said Jamey Heinze, CMO at iGrafx. "We work incredibly hard to stay abreast of industry trends, and we've already begun incorporating this new data into our product development."

The research makes it clear, regardless of the buzzword chosen - transformation, disruption or innovation - it is crucial to consider digital business transformation projects in the context of business processes. Current and future state must be carefully measured and monitored, and ROI ensured, otherwise the risk of falling on the wrong side of disruption is very real. The report is available from either PEX Network, here, or from iGrafx, here.

