Findit, Inc. Owner of Findit.com Expands its Exploration into CBD Market and Purchases Finditcbd.com Findithemp.com and Finditweed.com

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2019 / Findit, Inc., a Nevada Corporation (OTC PINK: FDIT), continues consideration into the CBD industry in some capacity. Findit, which currently provides online marketing for CBD Unlimited, Inc. (EDXC) for over 18 months, is now exploring other opportunities within the CBD industry as an additional revenue stream. Findit, Inc. recently purchased Findithemp.com and Finditweed.com; it had already owns Finditcbd.com. The company is considering building out a separate site and or app that will provide retail stores, wholesalers and dispensaries that are transparent legal reseller's of CBD, Hemp and Marijuana, access to one of or all of the Findit platforms including Findit.com, a place for them to create an online presence where they can be found by their customers.

Currently, there are several other apps and websites out there providing a place for consumers to connect with suppliers based on the consumers location and the retail stores in the area. Findit, with its upcoming launch of its revised Findit Right Now App, believes many of the features that will be available inside the new Findit App will be able to be cloned to speed up the process of possible Findit apps that will provide a place for consumers to locate a seller of CBD, Hemp or legal marijuana in the area that they are searching.

In the event Findit does pursue the CBD, Hemp and Marijuana market, it will do so in a marketing capacity enabling each member that is a seller of these products to create an account on these platforms in an effort to connect with their customers. The sites will have many of the features Findit.com currently has, most of all we believe the address, hours of operation and contact information I.e. phone number. In addition, suppliers of the products will be able to post live Right Now status updates when new inventory arrives, when there are markdowns, or when specials are announced on products that they want to share with their target audience.

During Findit's recent due diligence, we have come across other companies in this space and based on what is available but not verified on the web, these companies charge the stores a fee to advertise on their app and or website to appear higher in search queries. These fees, if they are correct, appear to provide Findit, Inc. with a revenue stream that could be profitable.

Findit will be rolling out the newly revised Findit App on Android in the Google Play Store and IOS in the Apple App Store and then will make a decision on how to proceed with the CBD, Hemp and Legal Marijuana advertising and marketing space.

CBD, Hemp and Marijuana stores can join Findit.com and begin posting their content that they want seen by visitors, indexed in Findit search and shared to social networking sites. Findit does provide online marketing services to CBD Unlimited and is available to provide online marketing to local store owners in this space.

About Findit, Inc.

Findit, Inc., owns Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit offers News and Press Release Distribution. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increased brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., is a non reporting public company that trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

