The New Medical Device Regulation (MDR) brings about a period of great change, uncertainty and opportunity within the medical technology and diagnostics sectors.

This seminar will help you embrace these changes and operate successfully in the new environment in Europe. It will cover in depth the new regulations and their implementation by the Member States and Notified Bodies. You will get to hear the latest thoughts on clinical development, safety monitoring and the implications of Brexit.

This seminar will provide key guidance and interpretation of the changes to the regulation and will be of value to all those who are involved in placing a medical device on the market, and anyone who requires an essential overview of the new medical device regulation and its impact on the industry and working practices.

Programme Day One

Introduction and background to the new regulation

Medical Device Co-ordination Group Dr David Jefferys

Key preparation for successful implementation

Where, what, how?

A road map for the new regulation

EUDAMED database maximising the potential

Implications of Brexit Oliver Bisazza

Notified Bodies: how the changes will impact NBs and manufacturers including the new rules for IVD conformity assessment

Accreditation and designation of NBs

How to register with NBs

Conformity assessment applications Theresa Jeary

Clinical investigations what is required?

Greater protection for patients participating in clinical investigations

Products to have an acceptable benefit to risk ratio

Product safety and performance

Changes in data requirements

Restrictions by individual member states Janette Benaddi

Programme Day Two

Increased vigilance and post-market surveillance how to comply

Post-market surveillance systems appropriate for your device and risk classification

Periodic Safety Update Reports (PSURs)

Manufacturers' response times to serious public health threats and deaths caused by devices Dr David Jefferys

IVDs and companion diagnostics

Implications and timelines

New IVD conformity assessment rules

Theresa Jeary

Other essential considerations

Authorised representatives increased responsibilities and requirements

Single registration numbers for all economic operators

New categories

Single-use devices reprocessing?

Unique device identification

Safety and clinical performance summaries

Strategies to address the new requirements Dr David Jefferys

Panel discussion and key take-home messages

