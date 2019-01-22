TI Automotive Provides Leading Plastic Tank Technology For Karma Automotive's Luxury Electric Vehicle Program

AUBURN HILLS, Michigan, Jan. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TI Automotive, a leading global supplier of automotive fluid systems technology, announced today that it will provide blow-molded plastic fuel tanks for Karma Automotive's luxury electric vehicle program. TI Automotive's industry leading technology allows the low weight plastic tanks to handle the high vapor pressures that are created in extended range electric vehicles (EREVs) like those being produced by Karma in Southern California.

Starting next fall, the tank will be part of a new Karma luxury electric vehicle, representing the global introduction of TI Automotive's unique double molded tank for HEV applications. This innovative plastic tank, already being used by pre-production validation vehicles, not only weighs significantly less than traditional steel tanks but also tolerates fuel vapor pressurization up to 500 mbar. This allows optimization of the vehicle's full electric operating range driving mode. TI Automotive manufactures this tank using its patented and 2014 PACE innovation awarded Tank Advance Process Technology (TAPT) manufacturing process.

"TI Automotive is using its design and manufacturing technologies to develop a wide range of advanced plastic tank products to meet and exceed various EREV fuel vapor pressure requirements. The double molded tank for Karma's vehicle represents our highest performing product for the diverse luxury electric vehicle market. Our global customers are very excited about this technology advancement as we continue to expand our fluid handling leadership," said Hans Dieltjens, Executive Vice President - Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems.

Karma currently produces two luxury electric vehicles, the Revero and limited-edition Aliso, both of which are designed to deliver distinctive luxury electric vehicle experiences through innovative design, technology and personalization. The automaker's future is supported by a well-funded business strategy and product plan that spans into the next decade, according to Bob Kruse, Karma's Chief Technology Officer.

"We have the right people in place to achieve our goals, a robust pipeline of new products and relationships with the right partners who can help us accelerate technology and product development," Kruse explained. "Few electric grand touring vehicles in the world can match the performance, luxury and efficiency of the current Karma Revero and TI Automotive's innovative plastic fuel tank technology will enable our next-generation luxury electric vehicles to achieve even greater levels of performance."

About TI Automotive

TI Automotive is a leading global manufacturer of fluid storage, carrying and delivery systems primarily for the light duty automotive market. With nearly 100 years of automotive fluid systems experience, TI Automotive has manufacturing facilities in 118 locations across 28 countries serving all major global OEMs.

For more information, visit www.tiautomotive.com.

Meet Karma Automotive and Karma Revero

Karma Automotive designs, engineers, assembles and markets luxury electric vehicles, all from its Southern California base of operations. Founded in 2014 and employing nearly 1,000 people worldwide, Karma Automotive is committed to elevating and growing the luxury mobility experience for its customers and draws on global relationships and technology partners to achieve this. Named Green Car Journal's 2018 Luxury Green Car of the Year, Karma Revero is a luxury electric vehicle powered by dual electric motors that embodies the company's goals of offering leading automotive design, technology, customization and an outstanding customer experience.

Learn more about Karma Automotive and Revero at www.karmaautomotive.com or visit the password-free Karma Newsroom at www.karmanewsroom.com for the latest press releases, videos and images.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/809521/TI_Automotive_Karma_DMT.jpg