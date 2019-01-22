

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) reported a profit for third quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $7.79 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $9.06 million, or $0.44 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.1% to $60.07 million from $60.11 million last year.



PetMed Express Inc. earnings at a glance:



