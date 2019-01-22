

YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - French carmaker Renault SA (RNSDY.PK, RNSDF.PK, RNT.L) will hold a board meeting Thursday to name a replacement for Carlos Ghosn, who remains in custody in Japan over alleged financial misconduct, according to reports.



The reports said that the company would put forward Thierry Bollore to replace Ghosn as chief executive officer and Michelin chief Jean-Dominique Senard as board chairman. Ghosn currently holds both roles.



Last week, Nissan Motor Co. (NSANF.PK, NSANY.PK) and Mitsubishi Motors Corp. said that Carlos Ghosn improperly received 7.82 million euros or about $9 million from Nissan-Mitsubishi B.V., a joint venture company established by the companies.



Ghosn was arrested on November 19 on suspicion of understating Ghosn's compensation by a total of 5 billion yen, or $44 million.



