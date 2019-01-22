The "Pharmaceutical Regulatory Affairs in Russia and the Eurasian Union" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This interactive course will discuss the regulatory requirements within these regions, and discuss the implications of the new joint Eurasian Union regulation.

The aim of the course is to provide an overview of recent developments in pharmaceutical regulatory affairs in Russia, the Eurasian Union and the CIS.

The focus will be on practical aspects to assist in developing your regulatory strategy for product approval in these countries and the presentations will give practical hints on the regulatory process where possible.

Attending this programme will:

Give you the full background to the CIS pharmaceutical market

Ensure that you understand the full implications of the new regulations which will affect how you do business in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU)

Help clarify the document requirements and timelines of national procedures and EAEU registration procedures

Fully update you on the national regulations in Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine and other CIS countries

Agenda

Introduction and welcome

Russia competitive landscape

Current market and projected growth

Pharma-2020 and Health-2020 State programmes

Pricing and reimbursement

Patent and data protection

Clinical trials in Russia and CIS

Russia and CIS in global clinical research

Clinical trial requirements

Local registrations trials in Russia, CIS and the Eurasian Union

Marketing authorisations in Russia

Regulatory authorities in Russia

Key regulations governing the MAA process

Registration procedures

Application dossier requirements

CIS regional regulatory overview

CIS pharmaceutical market

CIS regional regulation co-operation the Eurasian Union

CIS regulatory barriers for Market Access

Marketing authorisations in CIS

New Eurasian MAA procedure

Common regional requirements in CIS



Workshop CIS Regional Regulatory Strategy

