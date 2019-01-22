Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Edison Investment Research Limited Edison issues outlook on 1Spatial (SPA) 22-Jan-2019 / 13:02 GMT/BST London, UK, 22 January 2019 *Edison issues outlook on 1Spatial (SPA)* 1Spatial's (SPA) transition plan appears to be on track. Recent contract wins, US trends and mobile solutions should both sustain growth and ensure it reaches profitability and positive free cash flow targets. In the longer term, its ambition to become a leading location master data management (LMDM) supplier has the potential to enhance both its competitive position and strategic value. Success is not guaranteed but we would argue that, trading at 1.3x FY21e EV/sales, nor is it factored into the valuation. Putting 1Spatial on a sector average FY21e EV/sales multiple of 2.2x (currently 1.3x) would imply a share price of 50p, 55% above the current price. Execution on the LMDM opportunity could create significant strategic value beyond even this level. However, it may take time to deliver this upside. A re-rating is likely to require lifting margins closer to the sector average and the full size of 1Spatial's LMDM opportunity is unlikely to become apparent in the next 12 months, in our view. Click here [1] to view the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisoninvestmentresearch.com [2] *About Edison:* Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by international investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting. Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority [3]. Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. *For more information please contact Edison:* Dan Gardiner, +44 (0) 20 3077 5700 Dan Ridsdale, +44 (0) 20 3077 5729 tech@edisongroup.com Learn more at www.edisongroup.com [4] and connect with Edison on: LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-investment-research [5] Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res [6] YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv [7] Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 768459 22-Jan-2019 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f69df91674f4a5d4820bdd31553d9b35&application_id=768459&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e7266211cbf0b72f2b3d94ab8bdaae97&application_id=768459&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=105fe9be9b5e36892886e5a39d51d4b7&application_id=768459&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=88c95533002fab2316572f9ef6cf3cc6&application_id=768459&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 5: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=edc5483da45ef361071849742dbf1595&application_id=768459&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 6: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ec2d264fe4f303e2143a2e85c6eaa823&application_id=768459&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 7: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6b959e4d7ee3c402b931a274d2bbe945&application_id=768459&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 22, 2019 08:02 ET (13:02 GMT)