The "Patent Protection for Software-Related Inventions in Europe and the USA" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
An intensive update on patent protection for software-related inventions covering all the major developments in European patent law in particular GUI inventions and 'mixed' inventions with both patentable and non-patentable subject matter.
Agenda
09.00 Registration and refreshments
09.30 Introduction and welcome
09.45 Patent protection for software-related and business-related inventions in Europe
- Review of European law relating to the protection of software-related and business-related inventions
- Review of EPO Board of Appeal decisions including most recent decisions
10.45 Refreshments
11.00 Patent protection for software-related inventions in the USA
- 2017 update on recent Federal Circuit decisions impacting software
- Patent practice in the wake of the US Supreme Court's Alice decision
- Detailed analysis of USPTO's post-Alice guidelines
- Case examples and claim techniques for US practice
- Post-grant considerations for these technologies
12.30 Lunch
13.30 Preparation of patent applications and prosecution of European applications for software-related and business-related inventions
- Available claim formats and description requirements in Europe
- Drafting applications to take account of European and US requirements
- Filing strategies
- Dealing with EPO objections under Article 52(1) EPC
14.45 An industry view: an in-house perspective on managing IP protection of software-related inventions
- Selecting what software technologies to patent or to protect in other ways
- Foreign filing strategies that balance budget and likelihood of success for software innovations
- Challenges facing companies involved in managing software patents and responsible for software-related technologies
15.30 Refreshments
15.45 Practical workshop: Questions, answers and discussion of specific examples
- An interactive session designed to apply earlier discussion to practical situations
- Examples and approaches for protecting software and computer-related innovations, taking into account the unique requirements in the US and Europe
17.00 Close of seminar
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gvqrvk/1day_conference?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190122005539/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Software