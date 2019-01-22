The "Patent Protection for Software-Related Inventions in Europe and the USA" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

An intensive update on patent protection for software-related inventions covering all the major developments in European patent law in particular GUI inventions and 'mixed' inventions with both patentable and non-patentable subject matter.

Agenda

09.00 Registration and refreshments

09.30 Introduction and welcome

09.45 Patent protection for software-related and business-related inventions in Europe

Review of European law relating to the protection of software-related and business-related inventions

Review of EPO Board of Appeal decisions including most recent decisions

10.45 Refreshments

11.00 Patent protection for software-related inventions in the USA

2017 update on recent Federal Circuit decisions impacting software

Patent practice in the wake of the US Supreme Court's Alice decision

Detailed analysis of USPTO's post-Alice guidelines

Case examples and claim techniques for US practice

Post-grant considerations for these technologies

12.30 Lunch

13.30 Preparation of patent applications and prosecution of European applications for software-related and business-related inventions

Available claim formats and description requirements in Europe

Drafting applications to take account of European and US requirements

Filing strategies

Dealing with EPO objections under Article 52(1) EPC

14.45 An industry view: an in-house perspective on managing IP protection of software-related inventions

Selecting what software technologies to patent or to protect in other ways

Foreign filing strategies that balance budget and likelihood of success for software innovations

Challenges facing companies involved in managing software patents and responsible for software-related technologies

15.30 Refreshments

15.45 Practical workshop: Questions, answers and discussion of specific examples

An interactive session designed to apply earlier discussion to practical situations

Examples and approaches for protecting software and computer-related innovations, taking into account the unique requirements in the US and Europe

17.00 Close of seminar

