The "Pharmacovigilance/GCP Audit Report Writing" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This course will provide you with practical advice in preparing an effective audit report, to ensure your readers understand the findings and the key messages you are trying to convey. Examples of common issues and pitfalls will be discussed to enable you to improve your audit writing skills.
Audits form an important part of the Pharmacovigilance (PV) and Good Clinical Practice (GCP) quality management systems, and the reports generated provide valuable information to assist companies with maintaining compliance. The audit report is required in GVP Module IV and is a crucial document in communicating compliance risks.
The course will cover the basic principles of how to communicate throughout the conduct of a PV/GCP audit, culminating in the preparation of the final audit report. The expert speakers will give practical advice and examples based on their experiences and there will also be an interactive workshop session.
Agenda
Writing the audit report
- The importance of clear communication to ensure stakeholders understand the issues, why they are important and their impact, and on what basis they have been included
- Where to start and setting the scene for the findings
- Drafting the findings
- Grading the findings hints and tips
- Drafting the executive summary ensuring a balance between detail and attention span
- QC review how to conduct, what to look for
- Post-report communications such as Corrective and Preventative Action (CAPA) support, potential impact on Pharmacovigilance System Master File (PSMF)
Audit communications
- Communications before, during and immediately following the audit
- Ensuring a clear understanding of the objective(s) for the audit before it starts
- Initial messages following the on-site closing visit/review
- Communication of the annual audit programme to key stakeholders
- The audit plan and document requests
- The on-site opening, daily communications, closing meetings
- Escalation of significant concerns, early notification of critical findings
- Post-audit debrief
Workshop: audit report writing
- Write audit findings based on scenarios with different PV/GCP issues
- Rewrite/critique poorly written findings
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/c6r6c9/1day_course?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190122005547/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Drug Discovery