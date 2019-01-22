The "Pharmacovigilance/GCP Audit Report Writing" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This course will provide you with practical advice in preparing an effective audit report, to ensure your readers understand the findings and the key messages you are trying to convey. Examples of common issues and pitfalls will be discussed to enable you to improve your audit writing skills.

Audits form an important part of the Pharmacovigilance (PV) and Good Clinical Practice (GCP) quality management systems, and the reports generated provide valuable information to assist companies with maintaining compliance. The audit report is required in GVP Module IV and is a crucial document in communicating compliance risks.

The course will cover the basic principles of how to communicate throughout the conduct of a PV/GCP audit, culminating in the preparation of the final audit report. The expert speakers will give practical advice and examples based on their experiences and there will also be an interactive workshop session.

Agenda

Writing the audit report

The importance of clear communication to ensure stakeholders understand the issues, why they are important and their impact, and on what basis they have been included

Where to start and setting the scene for the findings

Drafting the findings

Grading the findings hints and tips

Drafting the executive summary ensuring a balance between detail and attention span

QC review how to conduct, what to look for

Post-report communications such as Corrective and Preventative Action (CAPA) support, potential impact on Pharmacovigilance System Master File (PSMF)

Audit communications

Communications before, during and immediately following the audit

Ensuring a clear understanding of the objective(s) for the audit before it starts

Initial messages following the on-site closing visit/review

Communication of the annual audit programme to key stakeholders

The audit plan and document requests

The on-site opening, daily communications, closing meetings

Escalation of significant concerns, early notification of critical findings

Post-audit debrief

Workshop: audit report writing

Write audit findings based on scenarios with different PV/GCP issues

Rewrite/critique poorly written findings

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/c6r6c9/1day_course?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190122005547/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Drug Discovery