The "Impact of Brexit on the Pharma Medical Device Industries" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With Britain's exit from the European Union fast approaching, the new arrangements for all aspects of the regulation of pharmaceuticals, medical devices and IVDs between the UK and EU 27 pose major challenges. The ramifications of Brexit after more than 40 years of ever-deepening integration and alignment across the life science sector will be immense, whatever final form Brexit takes.

This course will enable you to hear the latest information from our expert panel of speakers to help you understand the changes that are required and ensure you are ready as the deadlines approach.

Agenda

Brexit the MHRA perspective

Where are we now?

What are the outstanding Issues?

What will happen next?

Question and answer session

The medical technology sector what are the issues and how to operate from 30/3/19

How Brexit will impact on the implementation of the Medical Device Regulation and the IVD Regulation

Impact for existing and new products

Impact on the redesignation of Notified Bodies and of products under the new legislation

Position of UK-based Authorised Representatives Philip Brown, ABHI

Panel discussion

The pharma sector what actions need to be taken to prepare for Brexit

The alignment for the approval of new products and changes and variations to existing products

The supply chain concerns, product release and batch testing

Transfer of market authorisations for UK authorised products

Issues where the UK is rapporteur/co-rapporteur Reference Member State (RMS

Position for orphan drugs, paediatrics requirements, exclusivity and intellectual property

Pharmacovigilance issues including location of the QPPV

Future clinical trial controls David Jefferys, Eisai

How to operate in the UK post Brexit

What will the key issues be?

Final discussion session

