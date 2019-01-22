Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2019) - IZON Network, Inc. (OTC Pink: IZNN), also known as IZON Golf, a leader in GPS and Total Course Technology for the golf industry and the creator of a premium outdoor advertising & content network, is debuting the new IZON Battery System at the PGA Show January 23 - 25 in Orlando, FL. "The new IZON Battery System will be the biggest gamechanger the golf cart fleet GPS market has seen in 20 years" says CEO Tim Ummel.

"Our Team has quietly been working on this concept for months with top design engineers, battery experts, case partners and hardware providers to create this massive disruption. IZON's new "Cut the Cord" solution gives golf courses the ability to easily self-install the IZON GPS and Total Course Technology with no need for any connection to the cart battery. No wires, no drills, mount two U-bolts, pop in, press play and the full IZON system is up and running. IZON's new proprietary case provides up to 16 hours of full combined battery life and is re-charged every night through a standard power plug or a convenient pop out backup battery into a recharging battery charging station" said Ummel.

Golf cart fleets have multiple battery management systems to choose from including gas, electric and lithium, IZON works with them all. Now courses no longer need their GPS System to be tethered to the carts battery system and no more expensive and time-consuming install process. When it is time for a fleet swap the course can do the entire uninstall / install process themselves, quickly & conveniently saving thousands of dollars and more importantly down time. IZON believes this is a major competitive advantage as it increases the speed of the IZON Golf rollout while dramatically reducing its cost. This will also benefit IZON's international customers as they will be able to be up and running within 24-hours of receiving their custom GPS units, no matter where they are located throughout the world.

IZON is now offering the new IZON Battery System for all Spring 2019 deliveries and will have a full exchange program for all of their existing customers. Those courses looking to see the system first hand will be able to visit Booth #3123 at the PGA Show or begin scheduling demos February 1st across the country.

About IZON Golf

IZON is an innovator in creating the ultimate digital content and GPS platforms for golf. With a rich feature set for the golfer that include IZON Side Games, Tournaments and a proprietary Companion App, courses are finding an entirely new way to provide additional value to their customers. At the same time IZON provides the golf course operator an entire Fleet Management, Agronomic and Operational suite of services to manage their course operations. In addition, IZON has created one of the most unique premium outdoor advertising & content networks as well with its proprietary Ad server, IZON REACH.

For more information visit www.izongolf.com / www.izonnetwork.com or contact:

Investor Relations

Mike Kordysz / mkordysz@izonnetwork.com

IZON, IZON Golf and IZON Network are trademarks of IZON Network, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of IZON Network, Inc., its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond IZON Network, Inc.'s ability to control, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in IZON Network, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.