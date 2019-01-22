ATTO Technology, Inc.: ATTO Technology is Now Certified DataCore Ready and will Showcase at the DataCore Partner Conference in Frankfurt, Germany

ATTO Celerity Gen 6 32Gb and 16Gb Fibre Channel host bus adaptersare certified DataCore Ready.



AMHERST, N.Y., Jan. 22, 2019., a global leader of storage, network connectivity and infrastructure solutions for data-intensive computing environments for over 30 years, is proud to announce

In addition, as a member of the DataCore Ready Partner Program, ATTO will highlight its certified connectivity options for software-defined storage and data management solutions at the DataCore Partner Conference January 22-23 in Frankfurt, Germany.

"We are excited to certify the ATTO Celerity HBAs as DataCore Ready as they will help IT departments achieve the flexibility and freedom that software-defined storage solutions offer, while providing the network performance and reliability that mission-critical applications need," said Gerardo Dada, CMO of DataCore Software. "We look forward to seeing the products in action at our annual partner conference."

ATTO has a long history of working with and creating software defined storage solutions. The certification of ATTO Celerity HBAs means users can select that component when installing DataCore SANsymphony software-defined storage (SDS) platform and it will easily configure without the need for additional technical support or assistance.

"The certification of ATTO Celerity HBAs with DataCore is another strong addition to the ATTO-DataCore infrastructure," said Tom Kolniak, senior director of marketing for ATTO Technology. "Our broad portfolio of connectivity solutions is compatible with an extensive range of operating systems and we're glad to now be a certified component for DataCore software-defined solutions."

DataCore SANsymphony is an enterprise-class SDS platform with record-setting performance. SANsymphony is highly available, reducing storage-related downtime by 100%, and lowers storage costs by 50%. It takes isolated storage devices, even those spread between different locations, and places them under one set of enterprise-wide services.

ATTO Celerity Fibre Channel HBAs are designed for environments which require extremely high-IOPS and low latency - the exact environments where DataCore SANsymphony is deployed. The highly integrated family of adapters are engineered to optimize data transfers using a combination of exclusive features like ATTO Advanced Data Streamingfor latency management and ATTO MultiPath Director for managing direct connections and multiple paths to enterprise storage systems.

ABOUT ATTO

For over 30 years ATTO Technology, Inc. has been a global leader across the IT and media & entertainment markets, specializing in storage and network connectivity and infrastructure solutions for the most data-intensive computing environments. ATTO works with partners to deliver end-to-end solutions to better store, manage and deliver data. Working as an extension of customer's design teams, ATTO manufactures host bus adapters, network adapters, storage controllers, Thunderbolt adapters, and software. ATTO solutions provide a high level of connectivity to all storage interfaces, including Fibre Channel, SAS, SATA, iSCSI, Ethernet, NVMe and Thunderbolt. ATTO is the Power Behind the Storage.

Contact: Susannah Boutet

ATTO Technology, Inc.

sboutet@atto.com

Phone: +1 (716) 691-1999 x159

Fax: +1 (716) 691-9353