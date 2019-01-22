The "The New EU Animal Health Legislation for Veterinary Medicinal Products" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The new EU animal health legislation (EU Regulation 2019/6) for veterinary medicinal products will have massive implications for all animal health companies operating in, or wanting to operate in the EU. This seminar will provide essential insight into these revolutionary changes and enable participants to plan their regulatory strategies going forward.

The programme will offer a comprehensive introduction to the legislative changes and will address the new issues, marketing authorisation (MA) submissions and dossiers. Data protection and routes to market will be discussed, as will post-marketing measures and variations. The implications on supply and use, off-label use and inspection controls will also be addressed.

Agenda

Programme Day 1

Welcome and introduction

Understanding EU legislation

The EU legal framework

Current directives and regulations

Implementation of the new regulation

Overview of the new regulation

Goals of the new regulation

Highlights of the nine legal chapters

Scope, general provisions and rules

New definition of VMPs

Marketing authorisation (MA) submissions

Dossiers: full, abridged, limited and exceptional applications

New clinical trial authorisation issues

Labelling, package leaflet, pictograms

General rules

Applications: examination, withdrawal

Classification as Rx or not

SPC requirements

MA granting and refusals

Antimicrobial exclusions and restrictions

Data protection and routes to market

Protection periods: generics, prolongations and patents

New centralised MA

National, DCP and MRP

Coordination group and re-examination

Post-marketing measures

Union product database, initial sales

Antimicrobial data collection

MA holder responsibilities

National help desks for SMEs

New additional countries after MRP and DCP

Variations

Assessment or not, groups, work sharing

Harmonisation of similar old national SPCs (high/low risk)

Union PV system and database, public access, reporting

Discussion

Programme Day 2

Limited MAs, referrals, homeopathy, manufacturing

Limited market and exceptional MAs

Union interest referral procedure

Homeopathic products

Manufacturing authorisations including public database

Supply and use

Wholesalers

Retailers including internet sales

Supply and use (continued)

Veterinary prescriptions

Use, record-keeping, use of immunologicals

Vets providing services in other Member States

Off-label use

For food and aqua species

Withdrawal periods

Antimicrobials

Various

Listed diseases

Exemptions for certain pets

Immunologicals from third countries

Advertising

Inspections and controls

Commission checking Member States systems

Restrictions and sanctions

Regulatory network

Competent authorities

International organisations outside the EU

CVMP

CMDv including majority voting

Discussion

