Keller Kalmbach to Master Product, Customer and Supplier Data on Single Unified Platform

Stibo Systems, the only master data management (MDM) company focused on putting Your business first, today announced that Keller & Kalmbach, a leading wholesaler of connecting and fastening technology and pioneer in innovative logistics systems for C-Parts, has chosen a cloud-based Stibo Systems multidomain MDM solution to facilitate its continued business growth through more efficient and secure data management across the enterprise.

Founded in 1878, Keller Kalmbach has grown from a wholesaler for screws and supplies for smiths to become one of the world's leading wholesalers of more than 100,000 joining elements and fasteners, as well as more than 900,000 industrial parts. As the company expanded, adding numerous branches in Germany and abroad and acquiring more than 20,000 customers, the current ERP system was no longer capable of supporting its continued growth alone.

"Our products are critically important to the success of manufacturing, rail, automotive and trade industries across the region," said Rudolf Karl, Managing Director, Keller Kalmbach. "As our business expanded to support these growing industries, we realized that we needed a new solution to not only support our growing product data needs, but our customer and supplier data as well. Stibo Systems was the only provider that could manage all those domains on a single platform."

Upgrades to meet Keller Kalmbach's evolving needs had also grown time-consuming and expensive, with each change request requiring additional development. As a result, the company is deploying the Stibo Systems MDM solution on a cloud platform, making the implementation less expensive and upgrades faster and more flexible.

"Keller Kalmbach is a pioneer in their field, and they look for equally innovative technology partners to help them reach their goals," said Christian Oertzen, President EMEA, Stibo Systems. "Working with our partner, POET, Stibo Systems will help ensure that Keller Kalmbach is able to meet the needs of its 900 employees across 26 locations, as well as its thousands of customers, today and for years to come."

For more information on the Stibo Systems multidomain MDM solution, visit our website at: https://www.stibosystems.com/solution/multidomain-mdm. You may also download our brochure to see how you can get everything you need in the cloud with the Stibo Systems managed services offering. And, join us at Connect 2019 in Copenhagen, May 19-22, 2019, or in Chicago, October 6-9, 2019.

About Stibo Systems

Stibo Systems, the master data management company, is the trusted source of MDM solutions based on a unique business-first, people-centric approach. Our solutions are the driving force behind forward-thinking companies around the world that have unlocked the strategic value of their master data; empowering them to improve the customer experience, drive innovation and growth, and create an essential foundation for digital transformation. Stibo Systems is a privately held subsidiary of the Stibo A/S group, founded in 1794, and is headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark. For more information, visit stibosystems.com.

