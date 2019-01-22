Ad-Free Social Network Vero Teams Up With Musicians and Charity Organizations for Vero's Great Guitar Giveaway

Program To Launch With Multi-Platinum Recording Artist KT Tunstall and International Charity War Child UK

LONDON, Jan. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vero, an ad-free social media platform that does not mine data or use algorithms, today announced Vero's Great Guitar Giveaway. The contest will be a year-long series of giveaways to Vero users in conjunction with donations to charities chosen by musical artists. The program extends Vero's commitment to supporting the arts and creative communities worldwide.

Vero's Great Guitar Giveaway details include:

People around the world can enter to win a guitar from Taylor, the maker of the world's premier acoustic guitars, by registering for a Vero account and posting a 60-second video about why they, or someone they know, deserves a guitar to pursue their passion.

At the end of each monthly round, winners will be chosen to receive guitars (valued between $1,500 - $3,500 each).

- each). In addition, Vero will be donating guitars to the judge's chosen charity of choice.

The first contest launched today and will be judged by multi-platinum singer-songwriter KT Tunstall.

KT, who is currently on a world tour in support of her new album, WAX, has chosen the children's charity War Child UK, a humanitarian agency that helps children affected by conflict around the world through protection, education and livelihood support to receive 10 guitars which will be shared between War Child programs in Iraq, Afghanistan, the Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo and Jordan.

"Music has the ability to not only transcend language, but also allows us to express ourselves in a way we maybe otherwise cannot. I'm so grateful to be working with Vero and War Child to give kids in these impossible situations an opportunity to express themselves and play," said KT Tunstall.

"We're excited to be working with artists and charities to change people's lives through music and we can't wait to put these beautiful guitars in people's hands and hear what they create," said Ayman Hariri, co-founder and CEO of Vero.

"Music is a special way to bring people together, tell stories and engage the world," said Rich Clarke, Music and Events Manager at War Child UK. "It has played an integral part of our history, beginning with The Help Album in 1995 and continuing with our BRITs Week gigs each year. We're so thankful to KT for choosing us to be part of Vero's Great Guitar Giveaway, so that we can give the gift of music directly to our programs."

This competition is part of Vero's larger effort to partner with artists to create a generous music community - the latest addition to the platform's commitment to integrating charitable causes with the social platform.

Vero's "Donate Now" feature encourages users to be socially responsible on and offline by offering a way to donate, engage with, and learn about charitable organizations around the world directly from a charity's posts. Users will be able to donate to the chosen organization each month using this feature.

Discover how Vero can inspire you and people around the world to achieve their musical dreams. Vero is currently available free on the Apple App store and Google Play worldwide.



About Vero

Vero is a subscription-based, ad-free social network that has been referred to as the antidote to ad-driven social media. Vero does not sell their users' information or mine personal data. Founded in 2015, Vero has grown to over 4M users and has been the most-downloaded app in the app stores across the world. Vero was also the first social network to actively tackle the problem of social media addiction head on, by introducing Usage Info - a feature that tells users how much time they spend on Vero, enabling them to better manage their balance of time online and offline.

For more information, visit www.vero.co

https://www.vero.co/great-vero-guitar

About War Child UK

War Child is striving for a world where children's lives are no longer torn apart by war.

We protect, educate and stand up for the rights of children caught up in conflict. We aim to reach children as early as possible when conflict breaks out, and stay to support them through their recovery - helping to keep them safe, give them an education, and equip them with skills for the future.

We understand children's needs, respect their rights, and put them at the centre of the solution - from supporting Syrian children to access education, to reintegrating child soldiers in the Central African Republic and promoting justice for young people in detention in Afghanistan. Together with our partners we work in 15 countries across Africa, Asia and the Middle East, and Latin America.

We also work with children and young people to change systems and practices that affect them - campaigning on the root causes of conflict and demanding that children are at the centre of humanitarian response.

https://www.warchild.org.uk/

Charity number: 1071659

