In 2017, the Manchester Airport was the third busiest airport in the United Kingdom with more than 27 million passengers. Thanks to a steady annual growth between 5 and 10% in the last years, the airport is currently undergoing an expansion program to extend its capacity in more than 50 million passengers annually.

Meshlium Scanner to monitor passengers' activity at Manchester Airport (Photo: Libelium)

This trend is reflected in the establishment of new entertainment activities: leisure, gastronomy, shopping or culture, in the so-called "aerotropolis". The final aim is to make waiting times more pleasant and to make the passenger experience truly comfortable, enhancing conditions and improving processes inside the terminal.

The Internet of Things helps to solve these problems in the same way as it does in the smart cities projects.

Innotech Insights Ltd deployed a series of devices to monitor people movement and crowd behavior in the Airport of Manchester.

The company chose Libelium's Meshlium Scanner, six devices were installed across the terminals in order to understand flows, detect and prevent eventual bottlenecks and especially ensure people's security.

Meshlium Scanner is able to detect any device working with WiFi or Bluetooth interfaces.

Innotech Insights scans devices via WiFi in order to monitor people movements and crowd behavior. Meshlium Scanner gathered analytical anonymous data by picking up WiFi signals within the areas of the sensors and they automatically transmitted the data to the Crowded platform, which utilizes the very best in technology to provide an accurate, cost effective pedestrian movement analysis solution.

The initial requirement for this project was to monitor pedestrian movement around the airport at their designated locations: to capture volume of visitors per day, identify and track all captured visitors as "unique individuals" to outline actual journeys, show areas that could be considered bottlenecks, indicate unexpected "dwell" areas to highlight security concerns and show an average journey time between all identified areas based on individual movements.

These measurements are extremely useful to predicts the needs of the people and to trace evacuation and safety routes

"We chose Meshlium Scanner because it has been part of our overall solution for some time as we feel it is the most advanced scanning technology on the market," declares Liam Wright, Managing Director of Innotech Insights.

Wright highlights the great feedback they are obtaining, with major interest from transport consultancies, cities, major retail and transport hubs.

