

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Starbucks Coffee Co. (SBUX) said Tuesday it is expanding its 'Starbucks Delivers' pilot to an additional six cities across the U.S.



The expansion of the delivery service, in partnership with Uber Eats, begins today in San Francisco, the first of six new markets to offer the service to customers.



Starbucks will also expand the service to select stores in Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York and Washington, D.C., in the coming weeks.



The coffee giant plans to bring Starbucks Delivers to nearly one-quarter of U.S. company-operated stores. In total, the service will be available in seven U.S. cities this spring.



The U.S. expansion of Starbucks Delivers follows success of the test in Miami that began in fall of 2018.



Customers will be able to access Starbucks Delivers through the Uber Eats mobile app, available on iOS and Android devices.



With about 95 percent of core menu items available directly from the Starbucks menu, customers will be able to customize their orders like they do when ordering on Starbucks mobile apps. Delivery orders will come with an initial $2.49 booking fee.



Later this month, Starbucks will select London as the first European city to trial Starbucks Delivers.



According to Statista, the global online food delivery market currently represents a $95 billion opportunity and is projected to grow by more than 11 percent annually through 2023.



Starbucks Delivers was first announced in August 2018 in China through a partnership with Alibaba and on-demand food delivery service Ele.me. By the end of 2018, the services were expanded to 2,000 stores across 30 cities in China, while also being introduced to select stores in Tokyo and Miami.



Starbucks now offers delivery service in eleven of its global markets. The company expects to trial delivery pilots in other countries, including India, Hong Kong, Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam, Mexico, Colombia and Chile.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX