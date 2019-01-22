A renowned market intelligence solutions provider, Infiniti Research, has recently announced the completion of their new marketing strategy study for a leading chemical manufacturer.This study gives a comprehensive overview of how a precisely devised marketing strategy can help companies in the chemical industry to address their revenue losses and boost profit margins significantly.

Despite the availability of new markets for chemical manufacturing companies, companies are facing innumerable market challenges. These challenges involve market unpredictability, increased regulations, pressure from new market entrants, and products moving towards commoditization. This is not only affecting their profit margins but are also resulting in huge revenue losses. Companies require a marketing strategy that can help them convert challenges into opportunities by helping them keep pace with the rapidly evolving pricing trends and market developments.

The business challenge:The client is a leading company in the chemical industry that specializes in the manufacturing and supply of chemical products to companies in and around the US. The company was facing heavy revenue losses due to the availability of inadequate market knowledge and lack of target market information. They wanted to leverage Infiniti Research's expertise to develop a marketing strategy that can identify the demands of their target markets and promote their business effectively while maintaining their reputation in the market. They also felt the need to develop a marketing strategy plan that can help monitor the marketing activities of competitors, improve their profit margins, build better branding strategies, and successfully manage overall business expenses.

According to the experts at Infiniti Research, "Rapidly evolving chemical prices have created the need for companies to leverage a marketing strategy that can help identify the latest price trends, target the right market and increase market shares."

The solution offered:Themarketing strategy plan developed by the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to understand their target customers, identify excess spend, and analyze the financially viable opportunities. This provided a competitive advantage to the company and they were able to align their product promotions with their organizational goals and attain better value from their marketing plans. The marketing strategy also offered actionable insights regarding consumer data that can be utilized further to amplify their presence in the chemical industry.

Infiniti Research's marketing strategy plan helped the client to:

Enhance profit margins by 25%.

Gain actionable end-consumer data.

Infiniti Research's marketing strategy plan offered predictive insights on:

Reducing excess spend and boosting profitability.

Aligning their product promotions with the company's goals.

