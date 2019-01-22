Outotec Oyj: Outotec ranked the 12th in the Global 100 list of most sustainable companies

OUTOTEC OYJ PRESS RELEASE JANUARY 22, 2019 AT 5:00 PM

Outotec ranked the 12th in the Global 100 list of most sustainable companies

Outotec has been included in the Global 100 Index of most sustainable companies in the world for the seventh consecutive year. This year's ranking is 12th. The results were announced today at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Corporate Knights, the Toronto-based media and investment advisory company, released its 15th annual list of the world's 100 most sustainable corporations after analyzing of some 7,500 companies on environmental, social and governance indicators relative to industry peers using publicly available information. Outotec is the top-ranked company among its peers.

According to Corporate Knights, the Global 100's clean revenue metric this year counted for 50 per cent of score measuring the percentage of revenues earned from products or services that have environmental, or well-defined social benefits. Outotec has reported the share of Environmental Goods and Services in the order intake, using OECD criteria, as well as the CO2 emissions avoided by the metallurgical industry using Outotec technologies compared to other available technologies since 2010.

"We are proud of our long-term inclusion in the Global 100 index and this year's ranking as the 12th most sustainable company in the world. Over the last years, approximately 90 per cent of our order intake has consistently been classified as Environmental Goods and Services using OECD criteria. This reflects the beneficial impacts of our products and services on the environment. We continue to develop and deliver technologies that enable our customers to improve their profitability in a sustainable way", says Markku Teräsvasara, CEO of Outotec.

