

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Smith & Nephew plc (SNN, SN.L) said that it has completed the acquisition of Ceterix Orthopaedics Inc, the developer of the NovoStitch Pro Meniscal Repair System. The acquisition supports the Company's strategy to invest in innovative technologies that meet unmet clinical needs.



The cost of the acquisition is $50 million and up to a further $55 million over the next five years, contingent on financial performance.



NovoStitch Pro will be sold through the Company's extensive sports medicine sales force as well as Ceterix's existing dedicated sales force. NovoStitch Pro has 510(k) clearance for sale in the US.



