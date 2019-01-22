Regulatory News:
Kering (Paris:KER):
|
Date
|
Total Number of
shares
|
Total number of voting rights
|theoretical 1
|Exercisable 2
|
January 15, 2019
|
126 279 322
|
179,226,012
|
178,767,769
1 Calculated based on all shares with voting rights, including treasury shares stripped of voting rights (Art. 223-11 of AMF General Regulations).
2 Excluding treasury shares stripped of voting rights.
