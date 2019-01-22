The global construction fabrics market research report by Technavio predicts the market to post a CAGR of close to 5% during the period 2019-2023.

A key driver for the global construction fabrics market is the growing construction activities. The growth in the global construction industry has been promoting the demand for construction fabrics, such as ETFE, PVC, PTFE, and others. The use of construction fabrics in the construction industry will increase as they offer excellent durability, smoothness, and malleability, and enhance the cost-effectiveness of construction structures. The construction industry was estimated at USD 9.45 trillion in 2018 and will grow at a moderate rate during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the growing use of carbon fibers will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global construction fabrics market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global construction fabrics market: Growing use of carbon fibers

The growing use of carbon in construction fibers is expected to boost market growth. Carbon fibers exhibit properties such as high tensile strength, durability, chemical stability, corrosion resistance, and rigidness. They are being used in the construction of bridges and roads. The increase in bridge and road construction across the globe is expected to drive the demand for carbon fibers during the forecast period.

"High-performance construction fabrics use carbon fibers for greater tensile strength and durability of construction structures. The use of carbon fibers in construction fabrics will increase during the forecast period due to technology advancements showcasing superior properties offered by carbon fibers for use in the construction industry," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global construction fabrics market: Segmentation analysis

This construction fabrics market analysis report segments the market by type (PVC, PTFE, ETFE, and others), application (tensile architecture, awnings and canopies, and facades), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, South America, and North America).

The PVC segment held the largest construction fabrics market share in 2018, accounting for about 48% of the market. This segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

Europe led the market in 2018 with around 35% of the market share, followed by North America and APAC, respectively. Europe is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2019-2023.

