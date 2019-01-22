The global data center rack market research report by Technavio predicts the market to post a CAGR of close to 5% during the period 2019-2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190122005633/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global data center rack market for the period 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Business enterprises and consumer-based applications generate a substantial amount of structured and unstructured data, which is used to derive growth insights. Big Data includes large sets of data, which can be used to identify trends and patterns. The global Big Data analytics market was valued at USD 38.64 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 67.95 billion by 2021, registering a CAGR of 11.95% during 2016-2021.

As per Technavio, the growth of hyperscale data centers will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global data center rack market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Global data center rack market: Growth of hyperscale data centers

The hyperscale data centers are designed to provide a single massive and scalable computer architecture. The development of the Smart Revolution, which has increased the focus on the development of smart cities, smart grids, and smart homes, has led to a large amount of data being created. Processing this data has become a major priority, which has increased the number of hyperscale data centers.

"The development of cloud computing platform has increased the number of data centers. Rising investments toward construction of new hyperscale data centers, will boost the growth of the data center rack market," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global data center rack market: Segmentation analysis

This data center rack market analysis report segments the market by type (server rack and network rack) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, South America, and North America).

The server rack segment held the largest data center rack market share in 2018, accounting for over 84% of the market. This segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

North America led the market in 2018 with approximately 32% of the market share, followed by Europe and APAC respectively. North America is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2019-2023.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base comprises enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190122005633/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com