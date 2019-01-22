The global fatty alcohols market research report by Technavio predicts the market to post a CAGR of close to 5% during the period 2019-2023.

There is an increase in the demand for cleaners in developing countries due to the rising awareness about health and hygiene. Surfactants are the raw materials used to produce industrial and institutional cleaners, and the growth of the industrial and institutional cleaners market will drive the demand for surfactants. This, in turn, will drive the growth of fatty alcohols market as they are widely used to produce surfactants for detergent applications.

As per Technavio, the emergence of bio-synthesized fatty alcohols will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global fatty alcohols market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2018-2022.

Global fatty alcohols market: Emergence of bio-synthesized fatty alcohols

Declining petroleum supplies and the increasing use of plant oil for human consumption are restricting the development of the fatty alcohols industry. Hence, there is an emergence of bio-synthesized fatty alcohols, which harness oleaginous microorganisms for producing fatty alcohols. The concept of bio-synthesized fatty alcohols is gaining traction and could become a significant alternative for the production of fatty alcohols as there is abundant availability of renewable resources for microbe growth.

"Escherichia coli is a prokaryotic model organism, which exhibits the capability to produce fatty alcohols. Saccharomyces cerevisiae is another microorganism that is drawing attention for producing bio-synthesized fatty alcohols. Therefore, the market for fatty alcohols is expected to benefit immensely in the coming years with ongoing research work on bio-synthesized production routes," says a seniorresearch analyst at Technavio.

Global fatty alcohols market: Segmentation analysis

This fatty alcohols market analysis report segments the market by application (cleaning products, personal care, lubricants, and others) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The cleaning products segment held the largest fatty alcohols market share in 2018, accounting for nearly 52% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by EMEA and the Americas, respectively. The APAC region is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2019-2023.

