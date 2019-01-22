Adds New Capabilities for Microsoft Azure and Azure Stack as well as Amazon Web Services, IBM Cloud and Thousands of Service Providers

Veeam Software, the leader in Backup solutions that enable Intelligent Data Management, today announces general availability for new cloud data management capabilities as part of Veeam Availability Suite 9.5 Update 4, as well as the upcoming Veeam Availability for AWS and Veeam Availability Console v3. The new major capabilities deliver cost effective data retention, easy cloud migration and data mobility, cloud-native backup and protection for Amazon Web Services (AWS), portable cloud-ready licensing, increased security and data governance, and solutions to make it easier than ever for service providers to deliver Veeam-powered services to market.

IT leaders are increasingly concerned about cloud workloads in their multi-cloud environments; as 58 percent state that the migration of data is challenging, 82 percent are worried about application uptime and 61 percent are not confident about their cloud workload backup and recovery.1 Veeam's new capabilities address these concerns and challenges for enterprise IT leaders.

"Veeam was born and has dominated the backup and data management market in the modern highly virtualized on-premises environments. In the last few years, we have continued our tradition of innovation and evolved to become the leader in Cloud Data Management," said Ratmir Timashev, co-founder and Executive Vice President of Sales Marketing at Veeam. "Our latest version of Veeam Availability Platform is one of our most important and anticipated releases to date, providing a simple, flexible and reliable solution to help customers migrate to and keep data available in the hybrid cloud regardless of its location. Today's announcements reinforce our position as a market leader in Cloud Data Management by expanding our strong relationships with AWS, Microsoft Azure, IBM Cloud, and over 20,000 service providers. We are recognized as one of Forbes 2018 World's Best 100 Cloud Companies and have been previously recognized twice as Microsoft ISV Partner of the Year clear proof points of leadership in cloud data management and this latest launch strengthens our position."

Veeam Availability Platform gives customers agility, availability and business acceleration leveraging the following new major capabilities:

Veeam Availability Suite 9.5 Update 4

Cloud Tier: Provides unlimited capacity for long term data retention by using native, cost-effective object storage integrations with Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), Azure Blob Storage, IBM Cloud Object Storage, as well as Amazon S3-compatible service providers and on-premises storage solutions. With Veeam, customers avoid double charges for storing data in the cloud unlike with other backup providers who impose "cloud tax" on top of the cloud provider's storage cost.

Cloud Mobility : Businesses can easily migrate, move and recover any on-premises or cloud-based workloads to AWS, Azure and Azure Stack in just two steps to maintain business continuity and availability, increase agility and optimize cost across hybrid cloud environments.

Enhanced Veeam DataLabs TM : Businesses will have increased security and data governance options including GDPR readiness and malware prevention with DataLabs Staged and Secure restore.

Intelligent Diagnostics : Companies can reduce management and support costs through proactive resolution of configuration problems.

Enhanced Veeam Cloud Connect Replication for Service Providers (VCC-R): Service providers using VMware vCloud Director can leverage existing networking, infrastructure and self-service management investments for Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) solutions for lower TCO and higher margins.

Veeam Availability for AWS

Part of Veeam Availability Platform, this new solution combines the market-leading Veeam N2WS cloud-native backup and recovery of AWS workloads with the ability to consolidate the backup data in a central Veeam repository. This new offering enables customers to reliably move data to and holistically manage across multi-cloud environments. It also mitigates the risk of losing access to cloud applications and ensures protection of AWS data against accidental deletion, loss of AWS account access, data-level security threats and outages. Customers will experience:

Cloud-native, Agentless Data Protection : With this feature, customers have purpose-built data protection for AWS using AWS snapshots and allowing for instant recovery.

: With this feature, customers have purpose-built data protection for AWS using AWS snapshots and allowing for instant recovery. Cloud Mobility and Cost Savings : By decoupling backups from the Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) infrastructure and storing data in a low-cost format inside Amazon S3 object storage or in an on-premises backup repository, customers will achieve advanced cost savings and the data separation required by the 3-2-1 rule of backup.

: By decoupling backups from the Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) infrastructure and storing data in a low-cost format inside Amazon S3 object storage or in an on-premises backup repository, customers will achieve advanced cost savings and the data separation required by the 3-2-1 rule of backup. Powerful, Reliable Recovery Technologies: Customers can achieve industry leading RTOs by leveraging proven Instant Recovery, DR to an on-premises data center, and restore to the cloud.

Veeam Instance Licensing (VIL)

Veeam new cloud-ready licensing is the industry's first portable subscription licensing enabling IT agility and workload mobility for multi-cloud enterprises:

Portable : Licenses are moved automatically when workloads are moved between platforms: "VMware Hyper-V Physical Windows Linux AWS Azure IBM Cloud other" helping customers in their multi-cloud strategy with no additional license cost.

: Licenses are moved automatically when workloads are moved between platforms: "VMware Hyper-V Physical Windows Linux AWS Azure IBM Cloud other" helping customers in their multi-cloud strategy with no additional license cost. Simple : Purchasing and managing Veeam licenses is greatly simplified saving customers time and resources.

: Purchasing and managing Veeam licenses is greatly simplified saving customers time and resources. Combining license portability and simplicity with no additional cost, Veeam is disrupting the industry yet again.

Veeam Availability Console v3

More than 20,000 Veeam Cloud Service Providers (VCSPs) will accelerate the growth and delivery of a Backup as a Service (BaaS) and Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) services to their customers with:

Reseller Tier: Cloud service providers (CSPs), managed service providers (MSPs) and resell channel partners (VARs) can collaborate to deliver more value to joint customers by leveraging three-tier (SP VAR customer) capabilities including a partner-branded portal, customer setup features, monitoring capabilities all with the best-fit level of access for their role.

Cloud service providers (CSPs), managed service providers (MSPs) and resell channel partners (VARs) can collaborate to deliver more value to joint customers by leveraging three-tier (SP VAR customer) capabilities including a partner-branded portal, customer setup features, monitoring capabilities all with the best-fit level of access for their role. Scale-out Architecture: Service providers will experience unprecedented levels of scalability to support multiple Veeam Cloud Connect (VCC) installations, more customers and more devices all leading to increased revenue streams.

Service providers will experience unprecedented levels of scalability to support multiple Veeam Cloud Connect (VCC) installations, more customers and more devices all leading to increased revenue streams. Enhanced License Management and Usage Reporting: Partners can more easily go-to-market with Veeam-powered services by aggregating management and reporting across Veeam Backup Replication, Veeam Cloud Connect and Veeam Agent installations.

Partners can more easily go-to-market with Veeam-powered services by aggregating management and reporting across Veeam Backup Replication, Veeam Cloud Connect and Veeam Agent installations. Expanded RESTful API support: Providers can increase efficiencies with the addition of several new RESTful APIs, enabling integration with even more home-grown or third-party systems.

"With these new and enhanced offerings, we are furthering our strategy to provide the most simple, flexible and reliable solution to our customers," added Timashev.

Registration is now open for VeeamON 2019, the world's premier event for Intelligent Data Management, which will take place May 20 22, 2019, in Miami, FL. Nearly 10,000 customers, partners and influencers attended VeeamON 2018 in Chicago, IL and the regional VeeamON Forum events held all around the world.

For more information, visit https://www.veeam.com.

Supporting Quotes:

"In today's cloud reality, customers need easy ways to securely move and manage their data across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. A big part of our job is building confidence in the availability and protection of data whether it's on-premises or in the cloud. IBM's ongoing collaboration with Veeam strengthens our portfolio of affordable and flexible solutions that help customers manage and protect their workloads." Don Boulia, general manager, IBM Cloud Developer Services

"Microsoft is committed to helping our ISV Partner community deliver cutting-edge solutions that leverage the power of Microsoft Azure. Veeam's Hyper-Availability platform redefines cloud data management with cloud mobility for Microsoft Azure and Azure Stack and native Azure Blob Storage support for Veeam-powered archives. The solution benefits Microsoft customers because it enables data protection, recovery and portability across their entire Microsoft Azure and Azure Stack infrastructure. Customers can protect, migrate and maintain mission critical workloads in Azure with confidence." Tad Brockway, general manager, Microsoft Azure Storage, Media and Edge at Microsoft Corp.

"As enterprise customers continue to leverage public cloud resources for their production workloads, the need for integrated and effective availability solutions has become increasingly more important. Veeam is helping lead that movement by providing both key solution capabilities such as blob tier storage and multi-cloud connectivity, as well as the licensing flexibility needed for businesses to efficiently and effectively protect all their workloads." Christophe Bertrand, Senior Analyst, Enterprise Strategy Group

"OffsiteDataSync is excited to leverage the public cloud for archive storage with Veeam Availability Suite 9.5 Update 4 and provide our customers the ability to manage costs by aligning their level of data protection in accordance with recovery time or compliance objectives. The Update 4 launch also brings the integration of vCloud Director with Veeam Cloud Connect Replication, enhancing the customer experience by enabling full control over their virtual environment during a failover event." Jim Klossner, CTO, OffsiteDataSync

"Maintaining availability of applications is becoming increasingly difficult given the rapid growth of data and the security risks that today's modern organizations face. This latest collaboration with iland and Veeam, plus our joint partners, provides an availability platform improving how our customers access, manage, and act on their data wherever it lives on-premises or in the cloud. As a global leader in disaster recovery, iland now enables customers to lower storage costs through support for Cloud Tier and further simplifies disaster recovery failover through direct integration with our award-winning Secure Cloud Platform." Dante Orsini, SVP, Business Development at iland

"As a long-time partner, Webair has seen Veeam extremely responsive to the requests of our shared end-users. The 'Cloud Tier' of Veeam Availability Suite 9.5 Update 4 empowers enterprises to embrace a truly hybrid IT infrastructure with the flexibility to mix and match storage platforms on a per-use case basis, taking into account individual needs for performance, latency, security and cost." Sagi Brody, CTO of Webair

About Veeam Software

Veeam is the global leader in Intelligent Data Management. Veeam Availability Platform is the most complete solution to help customers on the journey to automating data management and ensuring the Availability of data. With more than 330,000 customers worldwide, including 82 percent of the Fortune 500 and 58 percent of the Global 2000, Veeam's customer satisfaction scores, at 3.5X the industry average, are the highest in the industry. The Veeam global ecosystem includes thousands of active channel partners, and Cisco, HPE, Lenovo and NetApp as exclusive resellers, as well as 21,700 cloud and service providers. Headquartered in Baar, Switzerland, Veeam has offices in more than 30 countries. To learn more, visit https://www.veeam.com or follow Veeam on Twitter @veeam.

1 Multi-cloud Complexity Calls for a Simple Cross-cloud Data Protection Solution, Frost Sullivan

