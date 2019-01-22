XPO Logistics, Inc.: XPO Logistics Named a World's Most Admired Company for Second Year

Ranked number one in trucking, transportation and logistics

GREENWICH, Conn. - January 22, 2019 - XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, has been named the World's Most Admired Company in Trucking, Transportation and Logistics for 2019, as announced by Fortune. XPO first made the list of World's Most Admired Companies in 2018.

Bradley Jacobs, chairman and chief executive officer of XPO Logistics, said, "It's humbling to be selected for this recognition from among 1,500 stellar candidates identified by Fortune in 52 industries. Just as gratifying is that we were ranked number one in our category. Our priorities at XPO reflect many of the voting criteria, including innovation, workplace culture, social responsibility and the quality of our services for customers, as well as long-term investment value."

The full list appears on Fortune's website here (http://fortune.com/worlds-most-admired-companies/).

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 32 countries, with 1,529 locations and more than 98,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods most efficiently throughout their supply chains. XPO's corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters is in Lyon, France. www.xpo.com (http://www.xpo.com)

