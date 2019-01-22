Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2019) - Royalty North Partners Ltd. (TSXV: RNP) ("RNP" or the "Company") announces that further to its press release dated May 11, 2018, it has entered into a second loan modification agreement ("the Second Modification Agreement") with SST. Under the terms of the Second Modification Agreement, the previous loan agreement which included payments to RNP based on a percentage of SST revenues (including a fixed annual minimum), has been replaced with a new loan note (the "New Loan Agreement") with a principal of US$2,970,000 at a 10% interest rate.

Under the terms of the New Loan Agreement, with an effective date of dated January 1, 2019, interest shall accrue from January 1, 2019 and shall be added to the principal of the New Loan Agreement. From November 1, 2020, interest shall be payable to RNP monthly in arrears; the full principal owing shall be due on October 1, 2024. The principal of the loan is repayable early at any time at no penalty to SST.

The Company fully paid off its' line of credit with the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) in November 2018, however, currently has in issuance C$6,385,000 of convertible debentures (the "Debentures") carrying an 8% interest rate which fall due on September 8, 2020. The Company will have insufficient cash flows from operations to be able to fully repay the Debentures, and as such the Board of Directors are currently exploring potential strategic opportunities in order to be able to repay the Debentures. Such opportunities include, but are not limited to, potentially entering into a loan modification agreement with one or more investees to allow them to buy back all or part of the loans early, the possible sale of one or more of its investment assets, or a financing in the form of debt or equity.

On behalf of the Company,

"Justin Currie"

Chief Executive Officer and Director

About Royalty North Partners Ltd.

Royalty North Partners ("RNP") is a Vancouver, BC based, TSXV-listed company which has previously focused on creating a diversified portfolio of cash flowing royalties by providing financing to private businesses with gross revenues in excess of $10 million. RNP has typically invested in companies with stable cash flows in non-resource-based sectors looking for growth/acquisition capital, recapitalization or succession liquidity. In return for the investment, RNP typically received as consideration a percentage of the future gross sales.

For more information, please contact:

Victoria McMillan, Chief Financial Officer

Royalty North Partners Ltd.

Phone: (604) 628-1033

www.royaltynorth.com

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES