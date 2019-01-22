Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2019) - Agau Resources, Inc. ("Agau" or the "Company") announces that the letter of intent dated November 19, 2018 with The Hacienda Company, LLC, previously announced on November 20, 2018, has terminated in accordance with its terms.

Agau Resources, Inc. is a mineral exploration company with no current activities or operations.

