This updated news release contains specifics of the payment terms which were not outlined in the previous version.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2019) - CannaOne Technologies (CSE: CNNA) ("CannaOne" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Stockhouse.com, owned by Stockhouse Publishing Ltd., ("Stockhouse"), to provide investor awareness and digital media communication services to the Company. Stockhouse.com, possesses one of the largest communities of retail investors in North America. Stockhouse records on average over 1 million unique investors per month, with over 400,000 registered members.

Services to be provided to the Company by Stockhouse will include the initiation of a program of continuing dissemination of corporate information and updates to the Stockhouse investor community over the term of this three month agreement with CannaOne. A monthly cash advisory fee of CAD$5,000 + G.S.T. for three months has been entered into and although it will terminate at the end of the 90-day term, it is the intent of both parties upon entry into this agreement, that given satisfaction of their working relationship at such end date, they will re-engage together for a longer and more substantive investor awareness and digital media communications initiative. Neither Stockhouse nor any of its principals presently have an ownership interest, directly or indirectly, in CannaOne or its securities.



About CannaOne

CannaOne has developed Bloomkit, the first product in the Bloom Product Suite; a turnkey enterprise software solution that can be utilized by any B-to-C cannabis company. The Bloomkit product was developed with modular dynamic features in mind, such as the capability to offer unique themed online storefronts for dispensaries, to inherently monitor and track pick-up and delivery logistics, and to deliver historical and current trending analytics to ensure optimal management of medical and recreational sales channels. These functionalities inherently ensure its users the highest levels of on-going customer satisfaction and the adaptability of Bloomkit, to operate and satisfy regulatory environments of any governing body around the World, truly affords it the ability to serve an overall base of global clientele with a software suite that sits at the forefront of the industry. The Bloom Product Suite is representative of complete data driven and design focused software solutions that contain diverse system architectures and provide intelligent, machine learning that will give clients detailed industry business insights and ultimately lead to the creation and management of predictive content and product recommendation engines.



