Sodexo: Annual Shareholders' Meeting of January 22, 2019

Paris, January 22, 2019 - Sodexo's Annual Shareholders' meeting was held on January 22, 2019 at La Seine Musicale, in Boulogne-Billancourt, and was chaired by Sophie Bellon.

Quorum was established at 82.9%, and 1,277 shareholders were present, represented or voted by correspondence.

All the resolutions put forward by the Board of Directors were adopted, notably:

The setting of the dividend per share at 2.75 euros, stable relative to the previous year.

The ratification of the nomination of Sophie Stabile as Director.

The renewal of four Director mandates: Emmanuel Babeau, Robert Baconnier (for one year), Astrid Bellon and François-Xavier Bellon.

On this occasion, Sophie Bellon warmly thanked Bernard Bellon, member of the Board of Directors since 1975 whose mandate ended today, for his contribution to the Group's major milestones.

The Sodexo Board now comprises 12 Directors including two employee representatives. Five Directors are considered independent as defined by the AFEP-MEDEF Code of corporate governance for listed companies. The Board continues to be gender balanced with seven female Directors and five male Directors, and represents four different nationalities.

The detailed results of the votes will be available on Sodexo's website as of January 28, 2019 in the section "Finance - Shareholders - Shareholders' meeting".

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in services that improve Quality of Life, an essential factor in individual and organizational performance. Operating in 72 countries, Sodexo serves 100 million consumers each day through its unique combination of On-site Services, Benefits and Rewards Services and Personal and Home Services. Sodexo provides clients an integrated offering developed over more than 50 years of experience: from foodservices, reception, maintenance and cleaning, to facilities and equipment management; from services and programs fostering employees' engagement to solutions that simplify and optimize their mobility and expenses management, to in-home assistance, child care centers and concierge services. Sodexo's success and performance are founded on its independence, its sustainable business model and its ability to continuously develop and engage its 460,000 employees throughout the world.

Sodexo is included in the CAC 40, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Key figures (as of August 31, 2018) 20.4 billion euro in consolidated revenues 460,000 employees 19thlargest private employer worldwide 72 countries 100 million consumers served daily 14 billion euro in market capitalization (as of January 22, 2019)

Contacts

Media Investor Relations Laura Schalk

Tél : +33 1 57 75 85 69

Laura.schalk@sodexo.com (mailto:Laura.schalk@sodexo.com) Virginia Jeanson

Té. : +33 1 57 75 80 56

virginia.jeanson@sodexo.com (mailto:virginia.jeanson@sodexo.com)

