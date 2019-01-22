

EVRY (dpa-AFX) - French grocery retailer Carrefour Group (CRERF, CRRFY, 0NPH.L) Tuesday reported that its total group sales for the fourth quarter were 22.98 billion euros, a growth of 1.9 percent on a like-for-like basis, excluding petrol and calendar.



CEO Alexandre Bompard said, 'Carrefour's solid fourth-quarter performance confirms the full-year 2018 dynamic. Since the launch of the Carrefour 2022 plan one year ago, we have set in motion an unprecedented transformation of our Group.'



