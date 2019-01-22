sprite-preloader
Bottomline Technologies, Inc.: Bottomline Technologies to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results on January 31, 2019

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Who: Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ: EPAY) helps make complex business payments simple, smart, and secure. Corporations and banks rely on Bottomline for domestic and international payments, efficient cash management, automated workflows for payment processing and bill review, and state of the art fraud detection, behavioral analytics and regulatory compliance solutions. Thousands of corporations around the world benefit from Bottomline solutions. Headquartered in Portsmouth, NH, Bottomline delights customers through offices across the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information visit www.bottomline.com (http://www.bottomline.com).
What:Announcement of Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results
When:On Thursday, January 31, 2019, a press release summarizing the company's financial results will be issued at 4:00 p.m. EDT. An investor conference call will follow at 5:00 p.m.
Conference Call Details:
Dial-In Number:U.S.(866) 233-3845
International(651) 291-0561
A digital replay of the conference call will be available from 7:00 p.m. on January 31, 2019 through midnight on February 7, 2019. The replay can be accessed by dialing U.S. (800) 475-6701 or International (320) 365-3844, Access Code 463216. The conference call will also be available live at www.bottomline.com (https://www.bottomline.com/us). Following the call, a replay will be available on the website and will remain accessible for a period of 12 months.
Contact: Rick Booth
Bottomline
603-501-6270
rbooth@bottomline.com
Bottomline and the BT logo are trademarks of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. which may be registered in certain jurisdictions. All other brand/product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.


© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)