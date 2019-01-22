Trinity Bank N.A.: Trinity Bank Reports 4Q and FYE 2018 Results

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2019 / Trinity Bank N.A. (OTC PINK: TYBT) today announced financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018.

4Q 2018 Net Income (in 000's) $ 1,200 $ 4,677 Return on Average Assets 1.88 % 1.84 % Return on Average Equity 15.02 % 14.77 %

Trinity Bank, N.A. reported Net Income after Taxes for the fourth quarter of 2018 of $1,200,000 or $1.08 per diluted common share, compared to $642,000 or $.57 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2017, an increase of 87.9%.

For the year 2018, Net Income After Taxes amounted to $4,677,000, or $4.19 per diluted common share, compared to $3,068,000, or $2.74 per diluted common share for 2017, an increase of 53.0%.

Jeffrey M. Harp, President, stated, "2018 results reflect Trinity Bank's return to its historical level of performance (see below). Superior results are indicative of an outstanding staff providing exceptional customer service."

Trinity Bank

2018 Peer Group (9-30-18) 2017 2016 2015 2014 Return on Assets 1.84 % 1.24 % 1.23 % 1.79 % 1.79 % 1.68 % Return on Equity 14.77 % 11.66 % 10.22 % 14.32 % 14.69 % 14.29 %

Executive Vice-President Matt Opitz remarked, "Over the last two years, Trinity has made a substantial investment in our physical facility and in additional staff. These investments are already generating a positive return to shareholders. In 2019, we plan on adding staff, both revenue producers and support staff, in order to achieve our goal for continual organic growth. While focusing on internal growth, we continue to be open to expanding geographically in the North Texas market or acquiring another institution if the right opportunity presents itself."

Trinity Bank, N.A. is a commercial bank that began operations May 28, 2003. For a full financial statement, visit Trinity Bank's website: www.trinitybk.com. Regulatory reporting format is also available at www.fdic.gov.

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Quarter Ended Twelve Months Ending December 31 % December 31 % EARNINGS SUMMARY 2018 2017 Change 2018 2017 Change Interest income $ 2,785 $ 2,407 15.7 % $ 10,520 $ 9,141 15.1 % Interest expense 358 192 86.5 % 1,118 656 70.4 % Net Interest Income 2,427 2,215 9.6 % 9,402 8,485 10.8 % Service charges on deposits 31 35 -11.4 % 148 149 -0.7 % Other income 101 91 11.0 % 399 366 9.0 % Total Non Interest Income 132 126 4.8 % 547 515 6.2 % Salaries and benefits expense 757 575 31.7 % 2,823 2,102 34.3 % Occupancy and equipment expense 120 112 7.1 % 466 432 7.9 % Other expense 289 290 -0.3 % 1,245 1,116 11.6 % Total Non Interest Expense 1,166 977 19.3 % 4,534 3,650 24.2 % Pretax pre-provision income 1,393 1,364 2.1 % 5,415 5,350 1.2 % Gain on sale of securities 3 2 N/M 14 4 N/M Gain on sale of assets 0 0 N/M 0 0 N/M Provision for Loan Losses 30 507 N/M 90 1,627 N/M Earnings before income taxes 1,366 859 59.0 % 5,339 3,727 43.3 % Provision for income taxes 166 217 -23.5 % 662 659 0.5 % Net Earnings $ 1,200 $ 642 86.9 % $ 4,677 $ 3,068 52.4 % Basic earnings per share 1.09 0.58 87.9 % 4.24 2.77 53.0 % Basic weighted average shares 1,100 1,106 1,102 1,106 outstanding Diluted earnings per share 1.08 0.57 87.9 % 4.19 2.74 53.0 % Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 1,115 1,121 1,117 1,121

Average for Quarter Average for Twelve Months December 31 % December 31 % BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY 2018 2017 Change 2018 2017 Change Total loans $ 144,801 $ 130,708 10.8 % $ 143,869 $ 131,126 9.7 % Total short term investments 23,175 33,929 -31.7 % 18,854 24,136 -21.9 % Total investment securities 79,700 92,935 -14.2 % 84,427 87,396 -3.4 % Earning assets 247,676 257,572 -3.8 % 247,150 242,658 1.9 % Total assets 255,113 264,668 -3.6 % 254,343 249,390 2.0 % Noninterest bearing deposits 81,187 81,387 -0.2 % 81,783 75,434 8.4 % Interest bearing deposits 141,081 150,771 -6.4 % 139,807 142,423 -1.8 % Total deposits 222,268 232,158 -4.3 % 221,590 217,857 1.7 % Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements 0 0 0.0 % 390 79 393.7 % Shareholders' equity $ 31,948 $ 31,546 1.3 % $ 31,664 $ 30,682 3.2 %

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



Average for Quarter Ending Dec 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 Total loans $ 144,801 $ 145,280 $ 147,227 $ 137,942 $ 130,708 Total short term investments 23,175 18,368 10,843 23,035 33,929 Total investment securities 79,700 80,509 84,981 92,926 92,935 Earning assets 247,676 244,157 243,051 253,903 257,572 Total assets 255,113 251,839 250,070 260,399 264,668 Noninterest bearing deposits 81,187 83,151 80,637 82,622 81,387 Interest bearing deposits 141,081 135,815 135,940 146,206 150,771 Total deposits 222,268 218,966 216,577 228,828 232,158 Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements 0 0 1,566 0 0 Shareholders' equity $ 31,948 $ 32,151 $ 31,236 $ 31,308 $ 31,546

Quarter Ended Dec 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, HISTORICAL EARNINGS SUMMARY 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 Interest income $ 2,785 $ 2,658 $ 2,591 $ 2,486 $ 2,407 Interest expense 358 309 241 209 192 Net Interest Income 2,427 2,349 2,350 2,277 2,215 Service charges on deposits 31 38 37 42 35 Other income 101 111 100 87 91 Total Non Interest Income 132 149 137 129 126 Salaries and benefits expense 757 707 731 628 575 Occupancy and equipment expense 120 119 106 121 112 Other expense 289 272 302 382 290 Total Non Interest Expense 1,166 1,098 1,139 1,131 977 Pretax pre-provision income 1,393 1,400 1,348 1,275 1,364 Gain on sale of securities 3 4 7 0 2 Gain on sale of other assets 0 0 0 0 0 Provision for Loan Losses 30 30 30 0 507 Earnings before income taxes 1,366 1,374 1,325 1,275 859 Provision for income taxes 166 184 166 146 217 Net Earnings $ 1,200 $ 1,190 $ 1,159 $ 1,129 $ 642 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.08 $ 0.94 $ 1.03 $ 1.00 $ 0.57

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Ending Balance Dec 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, HISTORICAL BALANCE SHEET 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 Total loans $ 154,184 $ 143,846 $ 150,833 $ 142,848 $ 139,818 Total short term investments 13,127 23,080 7,454 20,766 19,027 Total investment securities 81,896 79,234 78,840 93,034 93,518 Total earning assets 249,207 246,160 237,127 256,648 252,363 Allowance for loan losses (1,671 ) (1,664 ) (1,634 ) (1,604 ) (1,600 ) Premises and equipment 2,627 2,652 2,729 2,725 2,731 Other Assets 7,018 5,892 7,582 5,046 5,817 Total assets 257,181 253,040 245,804 262,815 259,311 Noninterest bearing deposits 85,668 81,856 79,678 86,903 84,445 Interest bearing deposits 137,979 137,926 133,922 143,929 143,638 Total deposits 223,647 219,782 213,600 230,832 228,083 Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements 0 0 0 0 0 Other Liabilities 701 1,311 610 1,143 352 Total liabilities 224,348 221,093 214,210 231,975 228,435 Shareholders' Equity Actual 34,051 32,772 32,244 31,497 30,993 Unrealized Gain - AFS (1,218 ) (825 ) (650 ) (657 ) (117 ) Total Equity $ 32,833 $ 31,947 $ 31,594 $ 30,840 $ 30,876

Quarter Ending Dec 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, NONPERFORMING ASSETS 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 Nonaccrual loans $ 60 $ 137 $ 179 $ 224 $ 394 Restructured loans $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Other real estate & foreclosed assets $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Total nonperforming assets $ 60 $ 137 $ 179 $ 224 $ 394 Accruing loans past due 30-89 days $ 0 $ 456 $ 458 $ 0 $ 0 Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets 0.04 % 0.10 % 0.12 % 0.16 % 0.28 %

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Quarter Ending ALLOWANCE FOR Dec 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, LOAN LOSSES 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 Balance at beginning of period $ 1,664 $ 1,634 $ 1,604 $ 1,600 $ 1,493 Loans charged off 23 0 0 0 400 Loan recoveries 0 0 0 4 0 Net (charge-offs) recoveries (23 ) 0 0 4 (400 ) Provision for loan losses 30 30 30 0 507 Balance at end of period $ 1,671 $ 1,664 $ 1,634 $ 1,604 $ 1,600 Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans 1.08 % 1.10 % 1.08 % 1.12 % 1.14 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming assets 2785 % 930 % 913 % 716 % 406 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percentage of average loans 0.02 % 0.00 % 0.00 % -0.01 % 0.31 % Provision for loan losses as a percentage of average loans 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.00 % 0.39 %

Quarter Ending Dec 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, SELECTED RATIOS 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 Return on average assets (annualized) 1.88 % 1.89 % 1.85 % 1.73 % 0.97 % Return on average equity (annualized) 15.02 % 14.81 % 14.84 % 14.42 % 8.14 % Return on average equity (excluding unrealized gain on investments) 15.57 % 14.53 % 14.51 % 14.34 % 8.44 % Average shareholders' equity to average assets 12.52 % 12.77 % 12.49 % 12.02 % 11.92 % Yield on earning assets (tax equivalent) 4.75 % 4.59 % 4.53 % 4.19 % 4.17 % Effective Cost of Funds 0.58 % 0.51 % 0.40 % 0.33 % 0.29 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 4.17 % 4.08 % 4.13 % 3.86 % 3.88 % Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) 37.9 % 41.5 % 43.0 % 43.9 % 37.2 % End of period book value per common share $ 29.85 $ 29.07 $ 28.13 $ 27.88 $ 27.92 End of period book value (excluding unrealized gain on investments) $ 30.96 $ 29.82 $ 29.31 $ 28.48 $ 28.02 End of period common shares outstanding (in 000's) 1,100 1,099 1,100 1,106 1,106

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Twelve Months Ending December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 Tax Tax Average Equivalent Average Equivalent YIELD ANALYSIS Balance Interest Yield Yield Balance Interest Yield Yield Interest Earning Assets: Short term investment $ 18,478 378 2.05 % 2.05 % $ 23,763 311 1.31 % 1.31 % FRB Stock 367 23 6.00 % 6.00 % 373 23 6.00 % 6.00 % Tax Free securities 84,427 2,387 2.83 % 3.58 % 87,396 2,361 2.70 % 3.89 % Loans 143,869 7,732 5.37 % 5.37 % 131,126 6,446 4.92 % 4.92 % Total Interest Earning Assets 247,141 10,520 4.26 % 4.51 % 242,658 9,141 3.77 % 4.19 % Noninterest Earning Assets: Cash and due from banks 4,411 4,404 Other assets 4,427 4,539 Allowance for loan losses (1,636 ) (2,211 ) Total Noninterest Earning Assets 7,202 6,732 Total Assets $ 254,343 $ 249,390 Interest Bearing Liabilities: Transaction and Money Market accounts 115,271 797 0.69 % 0.69 % 114,315 396 0.35 % 0.35 % Certificates and other time deposits 24,536 311 1.27 % 1.27 % 28,108 259 0.92 % 0.92 % Other borrowings 390 10 2.56 % 2.56 % 79 1 0.25 % 0.25 % Total Interest Bearing Liabilities 140,197 1,118 0.80 % 0.80 % 142,502 656 0.46 % 0.46 % Noninterest Bearing Liabilities: Demand deposits 81,783 75,434 Other liabilities 699 772 Shareholders' Equity 31,664 30,682 Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity $ 254,343 $ 249,390 Net Interest Income and Spread 9,402 3.46 % 3.71 % 8,485 3.31 % 3.73 % Net Interest Margin 3.50 % 4.06 % 3.50 % 3.93 %

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

December 31 December 31 2018 % 2017 % LOAN PORTFOLIO Commercial and industrial $ 87,537 56.77 % $ 80,226 57.38 % Real estate: Commercial 24,413 15.83 % 18,672 13.35 % Residential 19,147 12.42 % 24,335 17.40 % Construction and development 22,034 14.29 % 15,885 11.36 % Consumer 1,054 0.68 % 700 0.50 % Total loans (gross) 154,185 100.00 % 139,818 100.00 % Unearned discounts 0 0.00 % 0 0.00 % Total loans (net) $ 154,185 100.00 % $ 139,818 100.00 %

December 31 December 31 2018 2017 REGULATORY CAPITAL DATA Tier 1 Capital $ 34,051 $ 30,993 Total Capital (Tier 1 + Tier 2) $ 35,722 $ 32,593 Total Risk-Adjusted Assets $ 171,326 $ 158,248 Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 19.88 % 19.59 % Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio 20.85 % 20.60 % Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 13.35 % 11.71 % OTHER DATA Full Time Equivalent Employees (FTE's) 20 17 Stock Price Range (For the Three Months Ended): High $ 67.00 $ 60.30 Low $ 59.05 $ 57.25 Close $ 65.50 $ 59.83

