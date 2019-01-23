

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market on Tuesday ended the two-day winning streak in which it had gathered more than 50 points or 2 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 2,580-point plateau and it's tipped to open under pressure again on Wednesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on concerns for the global economy and a slide in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow suit.



The SCI finished sharply lower on Tuesday following losses from the financial shares and oil and insurance companies, while the property sector came in mixed.



For the day, the index retreated 38.81 points or 1.18 percent to finish at 2,579.70 after trading between 2,573.06 and 2,609.64. The Shenzhen Composite Index tumbled 15.59 points or 1.17 percent to end at 1,314.58.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China skidded 1.10 percent, while China Merchants Bank retreated 1.28 percent, Bank of China dipped 0.28 percent, China Construction Bank dropped 1.05 percent, China Life Insurance tumbled 1.62 percent, Ping An Insurance lost 1.18 percent, PetroChina shed 0.95 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) declined 1.82 percent, China Shenhua Energy fell 1.48 percent, Gemdale added 0.90 percent, Poly Developments rose 0.08 percent, China Vanke was down 0.97 percent and CITIC Securities plunged 2.07 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks moved sharply lower on Tuesday, offsetting gains from last week's rally.



The Dow shed 301.87 points or 1.22 percent to 24,404.48, while the NASDAQ lost 136.87 points or 1.91 percent to 7,020.36 and the S&P fell 37.81 points or 1.42 percent to 2,632.90.



The pullback on Wall Street reflected concerns for the global economy after the International Monetary Fund said the global expansion is weakening at a faster rate that than expected.



Adding to the economic worries, the National Association of Realtors reported a steeper than expected drop in U.S. existing home sales in December - which hit their lowest level since November 2015.



Crude oil futures were sharply lower Tuesday as global growth worries resurfaced, raising concerns about energy demand. Crude oil futures for March ended down $1.23 or 2.3 percent at $52.57 a barrel on expiration day.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX