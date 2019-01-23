

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Alphabet Inc's Waymo self-driving vehicle unit said that it will bring a factory to Michigan, creating up to 400 jobs at what it describes as the world's first plant '100%' dedicated to the mass production of autonomous vehicles.



The company plans to spend about $13.6 million to retrofit a to-be-determined manufacturing facility in the Detroit area. In exchange, it will get a state incentive grant worth up to $8 million that was approved Tuesday by the Michigan Strategic Fund Board.



Separately, The Michigan Economic Development Corp said that Support for two private business projects that offer further evidence that Michigan continues to lead the next revolution in transportation, as well as significant community revitalization actions, were approved by the Michigan Strategic Fund board today.



That business developments will generate total private investment of more than $26.1 million and create up to 506 jobs, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation announced today.



Waymo plans to locate into a ready-to-go, light manufacturing facility space at a yet-to-be-determined location in Southeast Michigan that will support its capacity expansion plans. The project is expected to generate total private investment of $13.6 million and create 100 jobs with the potential for up to 400 jobs, resulting in a Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant of up to $8 million. Michigan was chosen over competing sites in a number of other states.



Magneti Marelli, founded in Italy in 1919, develops and manufactures high-tech components for the automotive industry and has 85 manufacturing plants, 15 R&D centers and 31 application centers in 20 countries in the world. The company is looking to grow and invest in its North American headquarters to further strengthen its R&D, technology, and professional labor capabilities. The company plans to expand at its facility in Auburn Hills, hiring new employees, constructing new labs and adding machinery. The project is expected to generate private investment of more than $12.5 million and create 106 jobs, resulting in a $1.59 million Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant.



