TTC Protocol Adds a New Feature: The AD Network

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE/ January 22, 2019 / The long-awaited TTC AD Network was successfully launched, enabling users in the TTC ecosystem to now receive advertising revenue for their participating, providing a broader imagination space for TTC Protocol AD Network access plan, and also providing a stable foundation for the launch of the TTC Protocol Master Network in the future. The present TTC Protocol SDK is a lightweight beta version of advertising, which uses third-party AD networks to track AD placement and user interaction. As DAPPs integrate the SDK into their services, TTC Protocol will build its own advertising network and will test and improve the SDK.

In the current advertising industry, the existing digital advertising ecology has many pain points, such as bloated structure, advertising fraud, uneven income distribution, and inaccurate user portrayal. Moreover, the value of ordinary users is not reflected in the market, which leads to the platform benefits being obtained by a few head users and the platform, with the value being controlled by the traffic side.

The TTC Protocol, which is dedicated to "building a blockchain for billions," aims to change advertising value's monopoly-based situation of today by launching new advertising functions and successfully solving the disadvantages of the industry. By implementing external advertising network access into the TTC Protocol, users can click or watch to participate, and get advertising rewards, The advantage is that the advertisements under the blockchain technology can be accurately placed according to the target clients' portrait, users who are served can gain the value from their behavior, and the platform benefits by reflecting the value of the user from a side view.

The launch of TTC advertising network makes the ecosystem fairer and more active. Specific advertising revenue will be set as the allocation parameter for the TTC Rewards Engine. The quantitative parameter provides foundational database guidelines for the future allocation of TTC for DAPPs from different countries with various attributes.

The TTC Protocol SDK's advertising function achieves a win-win situation between advertisers, users, and DAPP developers, in the context of changing the traditional advertising model, while steering the TTC Ecosystem to develop in a more healthy and orderly path.

1) For advertisers; due to the user reward mechanism, the degree of willingness of users to interact with and view advertisements will increase, and the degree of access and quality of advertisements will be clear. Additionally, with the application of blockchain technology brings transparency to the entire advertising system.

2) For DAPP developers; the application of the SDK advertising function will greatly increase the activity of platform users and help attract new users. The higher the activity level of a DAPP's user base, the higher the advertising revenue will be. The higher the quantitative parameters are set, the more rewards will be distributed by the rewards engine, forming a positive feedback loop.

3) For the user; both viewing and clicking can generate revenue, including the advertiser's ad viewing rewards and the TTC Protocol's social mining awards. The embodiment of user value will make users more willing to stay and contribute more to the platform, thereby increasing the activity of the platform.

The launch of the TTC AD Network marks the first step towards a trust-based user and advertiser partnership, with the TTC Ecosystem at its core. This function will benefit all parties within the DAPP ecosystem. Soon, all test runs and operations on the test network will truly reflect how the entire circle of the ecosystem will be operating and growing in a real-time environment, bringing the TTC Ecosystem to life.

