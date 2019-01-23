Precision Therapeutics Has Groundbreaking Approach to Personalized Cancer Treatment, Reports CEOCFO Magazine

Precision Therapeutics is offering 'true personalized oncology,' CEO Dr. Carl Schwartz tells CEOCFO Magazine, thanks to the company's unique database of tumors, artificial intelligence technology, and method for growing human cancer cells outside the body

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2019 / CEOCFO Magazine, an independent investment publication that highlights important technologies and companies, today released an interview with Dr. Carl Schwartz, President, CEO and Director of Precision Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AIPT).

Precision Therapeutics is bringing 'true personalized oncology,' Dr. Schwartz explained to CEOCFO's Bud Wayne. Moreover, 'the same program is also invaluable to Big Pharma in the development of new drugs,' Dr. Schwartz added.

The company's groundbreaking approach to personalized cancer treatment has three key elements. First, its wholly owned subsidiary TumorGenesis has pioneered the ability to grow human cancer cells outside the body, as COO Richard Gabriel described in a recent interview on CEOLIVE.TV. That makes it possible to extract cells from patients, grow them, and then 'functionally test the tumor from the patient by exposing it to different drugs,' Dr. Schwartz explained. 'This is unique in the industry.'

Second, the company's Helomics subsidiary has amassed a huge data base of more than 150,000 tumors, including the genetics of each tumor. And third, Helomics has developed artificial intelligence technology, called the D-CHIP (Dynamic Clinical Health Insights Platform), that allows all the information from both a patient's own tumor and from similar cancers in the database (including how they respond to different drugs) to be quickly analyzed to find the best treatment for that patient. 'We are applying artificial intelligence to cancer one mutation at a time,' said Dr. Schwartz. 'It's like having the experience of thousands of oncologists at your fingertips to choose the right drugs for patients.'

Precision Therapeutics already has begun selling kits to identify and extract cancer cells from patients, said Dr. Schwartz. It's also working to sign up pharmaceutical industry clients who can use the unique approach to discover and develop new and better cancer treatments. The potential impact will be huge, Dr. Schwartz said: 'We are focused on using this technology to help patients.'

Contact:

Bud Wayne

Editorial Executive

CEOCFO Magazine

570-851-1745

budwayne@ceocfomagazine.com

SOURCE: CEOCFO Magazine

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/533204/Precision-Therapeutics-Has-Groundbreaking-Approach-to-Personalized-Cancer-Treatment-Reports-CEOCFO-Magazine