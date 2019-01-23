International Endeavors Corporation: IDVV Receives Purchase Order To Sell OGGL in Canada

TEMECULA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2019 / Temecula, CA International Endeavors Corporation, Inc. (OTC PINK: IDVV) today announced that it has received a purchase order from a client located in British Columbia to sell an OGGL Unit.

Terms of the order state that the client will purchase a unit for their grow operation. International Endeavors will customize the OGGL to allow them to grow a specific strain called Sour Banana Sherbet which is known for being particularly high in caryophyllene, which has shown anti-anxiety and antidepressant benefits.

The client has plans to apply for cultivation and sales licenses from Health Canada in 2019 for Medical and Recreational sales. They expect to add additional OGGL units as needed to scale their operation.

Company Spokesman Barry Smith stated "Demand for the OGGL continues to grow, this client chose the OGGL due to its scalability, and climate versatility in addition to its small footprint. The OGGL will enable them to grow year round without the need for ancillary power making the potential ROI for the client as little as nine months.'

About the OGGL: The OGGL is the first purpose-built, self-contained, off-grid growing laboratory. Built in a low-cost shipping container, the OGGL has integrated solar modules and lithium-phosphate batteries coupled with a generator backup to supply uninterrupted power to the grow room. The OGGL is configurable for the three stages of the growing process, which are: vegetative, flowering, and cloning.

OGGL Unit

https://youtu.be/WRvXqpbA634

About International Endeavors Corporation (OTC stock symbol: IDVV)

International Endeavors Corporation focuses on building intellectual property and making equipment sales in the medical marijuana and legal cannabis industry through the creation of off-grid grow labs, biomedical devices, clean-energy solutions, and patented devices. The company is also engaged in locating and acquiring established companies, brands, and technologies. The company's real estate portfolio includes commercial property, agricultural land, and buildings.

Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. International Endeavors Corporation (IDVV) is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

