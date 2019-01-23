Jaguar Health, Inc.: Jaguar Health to Present at Noble Capital Markets Annual Investor Conference January 28 in Fort Lauderdale

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2019 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) ('Jaguar' or the 'Company'), a commercial stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel, sustainably derived gastrointestinal products on a global basis, today announced that it will be presenting at NobleConXV, Noble Capital Markets' 15th annual investor conference, at the W Hotel in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Monday, January 28, 2019. Lisa Conte, Jaguar's president and chief executive officer, will be presenting as well as meeting with investors.

Jaguar's wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas.

Presentation Details:

Date: Monday, January 28th

Time: 10:30 am Eastern time

Venue: W Fort Lauderdale, 401 North Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, Florida

A video webcast of Jaguar's presentation will be available online following the conference at this link: http://noble.mediasite.com/Mediasite/Play/2fb8fd5fa00e4bac9ea3ba88b9df0c201d. The webcast will be archived for 90 days following the event.

NobleConXV offers corporate executives a forum to network with the investment community, institutional fund managers and high-net worth individuals.

About Jaguar Health, Inc.

Jaguar Health, Inc. is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel, sustainably derived gastrointestinal products on a global basis. Our wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas. Our Mytesi® (crofelemer) product is approved by the U.S. FDA for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

For more information about Jaguar Health, please visit jaguar.health. For more information about our wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo, visit napopharma.com.

About Mytesi®

Mytesi (crofelemer) is an antidiarrheal indicated for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy (ART). Mytesi is not indicated for the treatment of infectious diarrhea. Rule out infectious etiologies of diarrhea before starting Mytesi. If infectious etiologies are not considered, there is a risk that patients with infectious etiologies will not receive the appropriate therapy and their disease may worsen. In clinical studies, the most common adverse reactions occurring at a rate greater than placebo were upper respiratory tract infection (5.7%), bronchitis (3.9%), cough (3.5%), flatulence (3.1%), and increased bilirubin (3.1%).

See full Prescribing Information at Mytesi.com. Crofelemer, the active ingredient in Mytesi, is a botanical (plant-based) drug extracted and purified from the red bark sap of the medicinal Croton lechleri tree in the Amazon rainforest. Napo has established a sustainable harvesting program for crofelemer to ensure a high degree of quality and ecological integrity.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute 'forward-looking statements.' These include statements regarding the expectation that the Company's president and chief executive officer will present at this event and the expectation that a video webcast of Jaguar's presentation will be available online following the conference. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as 'may,' 'will,' 'should,' 'expect,' 'plan,' 'aim,' 'anticipate,' 'could,' 'intend,' 'target,' 'project,' 'contemplate,' 'believe,' 'estimate,' 'predict,' 'potential' or 'continue' or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release are only predictions. Jaguar has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Jaguar's control. Except as required by applicable law, Jaguar does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

Contact:

Peter Hodge

Jaguar Health, Inc.

phodge@jaguar.health

