NEO INDUSTRIAL PLC INVESTOR NEWS 23 January 2019

Neo Industrial Plc's subsidiary Reka Cables introduces smart cable drums in North European market

Reka Cables Ltd. is the first company to introduce smart cable drum solutions in the North European market. Digital drum handling enables real time drum status and location follow-up as well as relevant, up-to-date data attached with the drums. By digitalizing the cable drum handling process Reka Cables is able to offer its customers more flexible drum services, easier stock managemenet and smoother drum returns.

Reka Cables is piloting its smart cable drum management system during the first half of 2019 in cooperation with selected customers. The service will be opened to all customers gradually during the winter 2019-2020.

Reka Cables introduces its digital cable drum management solution in Verkosto, an expert exhibition of power and data network business, in Tampere in January 23-24, 2019. During the exhibition, Reka Cables also launches several new cable products for building weather-proof power grids. The new products are all high-quality underground network cables designed for extreme northern weather conditions.

New members in PoweRex-product family, AXCMK/PE PoweRex and AXAMK PoweRex, are high quality 0,6/1 kV power distribution network cables designed especially for direct installation into ground by ploughing. Special features of these two cables include e.g. aramid ripcord under over sheath, enabling easy peeling. Aluminium metal design specific to AXAMK PoweRex makes its mass lighter, challenging competiting traditional products. The newest product released into DryRex-family, AHXAMK-WPE, is a ploughable, watertight 12/20(24) kV underground distribution cable using a well selected conductor design that eases installation work.

