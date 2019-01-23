DJ Eve Sleep plc: Proposed Placing and Approval of a waiver of Rule 9 of the Takeover Code

Eve Sleep plc (EVE) Eve Sleep plc: Proposed Placing and Approval of a waiver of Rule 9 of the Takeover Code 23-Jan-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014. THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR PUBLICATION, RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ANY PROVINCE OF CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR NEW ZEALAND OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION, RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. Terms used in this announcement have been defined in Appendix III or in the text below eve Sleep plc ("eve", the "Company" or the "Group") Proposed Placing of 120,317,323 Ordinary Shares at 10 pence per new Ordinary Share to raise approximately GBP12.0 million (before expenses) Approval of a waiver of Rule 9 of the Takeover Code and GBP0.9 million media for equity arrangement Introduction eve Sleep plc (AIM: EVE), a sleep brand focussed on UK&I and France, today announces a conditional placing of 120,317,323 new ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") in the share capital of the Company (the "Placing Shares") at a price of 10 pence per Placing Share (the "Placing Price") to raise approximately GBP12.0 million before expenses (the "Placing") from existing and new investors. In addition Channel Four, which provides advertising services to the Company and is an existing Shareholder, has agreed that GBP0.9 million of future advertising spend by the Company with Channel Four will, when payable, be satisfied by the issue of new Ordinary Shares at the Placing Price over a period of up to twenty four months from Admission . The Placing is conditional upon the passing of the Resolutions set out in the Notice of General Meeting included in the Circular to be distributed to Shareholders on or around the date of this Announcement. The Placing Shares represent approximately 86.1 per cent. of the existing share capital of the Company. Following the Placing, the Company's enlarged share capital will be 260,052,484 Ordinary Shares ("Enlarged Share Capital"). The Placing Shares represent approximately 46.3 per cent. of the Enlarged Share Capital. The Placing Price represents a discount of 3.6 per cent. to the closing mid-market price of 10.375 pence per existing Ordinary Share on 22 January 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to the publication of this Announcement. The Placing Shares, when issued and fully paid, will rank pari passu in all respects with the Existing Ordinary Shares and will rank for all dividends or other distributions declared, made or paid after the date of issue of the Placing Shares. Woodford, which is a key investor in the Placing, is deemed to be acting in concert with any investment funds discretionary managed by it (including each of the Woodford Funds). As such Woodford is deemed to be interested in the aggregate shares in the Company held by the Woodford Funds for the purposes of the Takeover Code. Woodford (and any person acting in concert with it) is currently a beneficial holder of approximately 29.90 per cent. of the Company's current issued share capital. Woodford, in its capacity as discretionary investment manager, acting on behalf of certain of its investment fund clients, has agreed to subscribe for 80,000,000 Placing Shares, being an amount that would increase the percentage holding of the Company of Woodford (and those persons acting in concert with it) immediately following completion of the Placing to 46.83 per cent. of the Company's Enlarged Share Capital. The Panel has agreed to a waiver of the obligations under Rule 9 of the Takeover Code (commonly referred to as a "Whitewash"), subject to the Whitewash Resolution being approved on a poll at the General Meeting by Independent Shareholders who hold, in aggregate, a simple majority of the votes cast on the Independent Shares. Without such waiver, Woodford (and any persons acting in concert with it) would be obliged to make a general offer to Shareholders under Rule 9 of the Takeover Code. The Placing is conditional on the Whitewash Resolution being passed by the relevant majority of Independent Shareholders. The VCT Placing Shares will be allotted and unconditionally issued before the other Placing Shares (the latter being allotted and issued conditionally on Admission) to allow the VCT Placee to benefit from any potential tax advantages that may be applicable pursuant to the rules of the VCT Scheme. The VCT Placee has obtained its own independent advice in this regard and the Company has obtained no assurance from HMRC or any other person that any VCT relief may be, is or will continue to be available to the VCT Placee or any other person and the Company disclaims any and all liability in this regard. eve will shortly send a circular to Shareholders in connection with the Placing ("Circular"). The Circular will contain a Notice of a General Meeting, to be held at 10 a.m. on 11 February 2019, at the offices of Peel Hunt LLP, Moor House, 120 London Wall, EC2Y 5ET, to approve certain Resolutions necessary to implement the proposed Placing. Background to and reasons for the Placing On 15 November 2018, the Company announced the results of its business review and a trading update, as well as stating its intention to raise new equity. The Company provided an update in respect of the planned fundraising on 6 December 2018. The net proceeds of the Placing (approximately GBP11.7 million) and the proposed Channel Four future advertising spend of GBP0.9 million (as described in the paragraph entitled Future issues of Ordinary Shares for media spend) will, in conjunction with existing cash resources (of approximately GBP6 million as at 31 December 2018[1]), be utilised by the Company to implement its updated strategy as described in more detail below as well as for general working capital purposes. Updated strategy The purpose of the Placing is to enable the Company to implement its updated strategy as announced on 15 November 2018. From 10 September 2018, following the appointment of James Sturrock as Chief Executive Officer, the Board carried out a detailed review of the Company's business. The Company's updated strategy, which has been formulated in light of this review, is to refocus on the core sleep markets of the UK&I and France, which collectively are estimated to be worth approximately GBP6 billion per annum[2]. The rationale for this re-focus is twofold. First, the UK&I and France are among the biggest sleep markets in Europe.[3] Second, despite the Company achieving growth across the rest of Europe in the first half of the year, the negative profit contribution from the Company trading in this region was considered to be too great to justify continued investment. Within the core markets of UK&I and France, the Board's revised strategy is to transform eve from being a single product focused business to a repeat purchase, multi-product sleep specialist, building on the Company's growing share of the mattress market. The Board believes that this updated strategy, together with the funds raised in the Placing, will help drive continued revenue growth and increase conversion. It is also expected that eve's updated, more targeted marketing strategy will help lead to significant improvements in unit economics. Such results are expected to be facilitated by the estimated c.40 per cent. increase in online market penetration of the UK bedroom furniture market between 2018 and 2023.[4] Accordingly, the Company's updated strategy will focus on three core pillars with the intention that the Company will further grow its share of the GBP6 billion bedroom market in UK&I and France resulting in revenue growth for the Company. The three core pillars are aimed at creating a clearer position for the Company in the wider sleep market with a wider bedroom product range and an increased ability for cross-selling, by investing in technology and digital teams to improve conversion and the Company's repeat purchase metrics, and by continued investment in a more effective return on marketing spend. The three core pillars of the Company's strategy are: · differentiated brand positioning - broadening the Company's current position to become a trusted destination for a wider range of bedroom products; · expanded product range - focussing on carefully curated, design-led ranges that will increase cross-selling and repeat purchases, whilst continuing to deliver excellent product quality in the Company's mattress range; and · lower friction customer experience - building consumer trust in the Company's products and services with a view to improving the conversion rate. The three pillars are described in more detail below. The Company, with an estimated compound quarterly revenue growth rate of c.17 per cent. between Q1 2016 and Q3 2018, aims to achieve further growth. The Directors believe this revised strategy will drive improved customer

life time value and, as such, offer the potential to deliver medium-term profitability of approximately high single digit EBITDA margins.[5] The Directors believe that an increase in current market share could have a significant impact on revenues and cost ratios. By way of illustration, overheads and marketing as a percentage of revenue have the potential to decrease to under 30 per cent. based on a mattress market share of c.5 per cent. in the targeted markets.[6] Differentiated brand positioning In the UK the Company's marketing strategy has been effective in driving growth in its brand awareness and, at the same time, improving its marketing efficiency, with unprompted brand awareness growing from 1.4 per cent. in December 2016 to 11.2 per cent. in August 2018 and, across UK&I, marketing as a percentage of revenue falling from approximately 60 per cent. in Q1 2017 to approximately 36 per cent. in October 2018 and remaining at below 50 per cent. for the rest of the year.[7] eve is currently the fifth most well-known mattress brand in the UK[8] and eighth most well-known mattress brand in France[9] and is the most searched for mattress in a box brand in the UK and second most searched for mattress in a box brand in France[10]. The Company plans to continue to build brand awareness in its core markets through: · optimised marketing, focusing on improving efficiency through different media channel weightings throughout next year; and · enhanced targeting, customer engagement and increased awareness through: · efficient investment in paid media; · growing its owned media to improve customer content; and · further building credibility and awareness through its commercial retail partnership channels and through brand partnership endorsements. Expanded product range Product range expansion has driven growth in non-mattress revenue and also repeat ordering with online sales of non-mattress products in UK&I growing from approximately GBP0.3 million in Q1 2017 to approximately GBP1.1 million in Q3 2018.[11] In addition, online repeat orders in the UK have grown from approximately 8 per cent. in Q1 2016 to approximately 12 per cent. in Q3 2018.[12] As such, the Company plans to expand more aggressively its depth and range of products. The Company's new mattress range is performing well and the Company has recently launched its premium mattress. The Company also plans to offer a more extensive, but carefully curated, bedframe product offering, an extended textiles range, lighting, furniture and accessories and plans to launch new products in Q1 2019, including a full baby bed and sleep range in collaboration with the design collective Nous Vous. The Company plans to more than double the range of products from around 22 in Q3 2018 to around 60 products by the end of 2019, with further range expansions planned beyond that period. The Board believes that this will help lead to increased cross-selling opportunities and repeat purchases, thereby growing sales and reducing customer acquisition costs and, as a result, significantly improving the Company's unit economics. Lower friction customer experience The Company has recently made improvements to its customer experience which has shown a noticeable improvement in UK conversion rates. The Directors believe that further increasing conversion rates will have a positive effect on marketing effectiveness and will improve the key metric of marketing as a percentage of revenue. The Company's plans to enhance the customer experience include: · improving the omni-channel presence, increasing brand awareness and credibility at the same time as allowing customers to experience the product before making purchases; · focussing on the online purchasing experience including improving the search, discovery and checkout processes on the website; and · enhancing delivery options for customers and improving post-sales customer relationship marketing. The Directors believe that the above enhancements to customer experience will be a key component in driving long-term, sustainable growth. The Company is currently reviewing its retail and partnership strategy and, as part of that, Dreams has engaged with the Company to re-negotiate certain commercial terms in connection with their partnership with eve. The Company's objective is that these negotiations are resolved satisfactorily, however discussions are ongoing. Use of proceeds The net proceeds of the Placing (estimated to be GBP11.7 million) and the proposed Channel Four future advertising spend of GBP0.9 million (as described in the section entitled Future issues of Ordinary Shares for media spend below) will be used to support the strategy outlined in the section entitled "Background to and reasons for the Placing" above. Within those preceding amounts, the Directors envisage that the principal individual areas of expenditure, and the approximate breakdown between them, will be as follows: · to reduce cost per customer acquisition through building a differentiated and trusted brand (which, including the proposed Channel Four future advertising spend of GBP0.9 million, is currently expected to be approximately between GBP4 and 4.5 million); · to enhance the customer experience to drive conversion rate improvement (currently expected to be approximately between GBP1.5 and 2 million); · to broaden the product portfolio by deploying resources and working capital, to build a defensible position in the sleep market and drive increased cross-selling and repeat purchasing (currently expected to be approximately between GBP2.5 and 3 million); · to invest in internal systems to support the Company's growth, including investing in stock management, website infrastructure, logistics and warehouse technology (currently expected to be approximately between GBP2 and 2.5 million); and · to augment existing net cash resources and to provide general working capital for the business. In applying the above amounts, the Directors will have regard to any material changing trading patterns or conditions in the markets in which the Group operates and its requirements and the precise actual allocation between the above elements may be subject to appropriate adjustment up or down. The Company previously announced that it required GBP15 million of new equity (assumed to be GBP14.5 million net of expenses) to fund the Company's updated strategy. This GBP14.5 million would have provided the Company with cash headroom on both its base case and downside case business plans looking out to December 2020. The aggregate net proceeds of the Placing, in conjunction with the Channel Four media for equity arrangement, amount to c.GBP12.6 million. This amount also provides the Company with headroom on its base case business plan, and headroom on its downside case business plan when taking into account certain mitigating actions that would, in those circumstances, be required to be taken by the Company in Q4 2020. Current trading and prospects[13] In the unaudited 12 month period to 31 December 2018, the Group's revenue was ahead of analyst expectations at c.GBP34.5 million, helped by a successfully traded Black Friday period and early signs of conversion improvements supported by an enhanced user experience in the fourth quarter. UK&I revenue increased to c.GBP22.6 million and France revenue increased to c.GBP6.8 million in the period, representing an increase of c.40 per cent. and c.22 per cent. respectively when compared to their respective annual revenues in 2017. In the unaudited 10 month period to 31 October 2018, contribution after marketing before overheads was a loss of c.GBP1.1 million in the UK&I and a loss of c.GBP3.0 million in France over the same period. Gross margins over this period were 53 per cent. in UK&I and 52 per cent. in France[14] whilst return rates in the UK&I have been broadly stable at about 10 per cent. and in France have improved from about 10 per cent. to 6.5 per cent.[15] As part of the business review set out above, and as outlined in the announcement made on 15 November 2018, the Company has re-evaluated its 2019 financial year priorities and expectations based on the updated strategy. In the current year, the Company is focused on building capabilities in customer experience and product range and optimising marketing investment. Following a successful start to the winter sales period in the UK, unaudited trading results for the first week of 2019 were in line with the Company's revised expectations. New Option Grants Conditionally upon, and following, the implementation of the Placing, the Company intends that all options over Ordinary Shares granted under the Share Option Plan at the time of the Company's initial public offering in May 2017 will be cancelled and new options over Ordinary Shares will be granted to certain members of management and employees of the Company under the Share Option Plan with an exercise price equal to the nominal value of the Ordinary Shares and with a vesting period of three years. The cancellation of options and the granting of new options, including the number of individual grants, will be determined by the remuneration committee of the Board conditional on and following the completion of the

