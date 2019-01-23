DJ Eve Sleep plc: Proposed Placing and Approval of a waiver of Rule 9 of the Takeover Code

Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Terms used in this announcement have been defined in Appendix III or in the text below eve Sleep plc ("eve", the "Company" or the "Group") Proposed Placing of 120,317,323 Ordinary Shares at 10 pence per new Ordinary Share to raise approximately GBP12.0 million (before expenses) Approval of a waiver of Rule 9 of the Takeover Code and GBP0.9 million media for equity arrangement Introduction eve Sleep plc (AIM: EVE), a sleep brand focussed on UK&I and France, today announces a conditional placing of 120,317,323 new ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") in the share capital of the Company (the "Placing Shares") at a price of 10 pence per Placing Share (the "Placing Price") to raise approximately GBP12.0 million before expenses (the "Placing") from existing and new investors. In addition Channel Four, which provides advertising services to the Company and is an existing Shareholder, has agreed that GBP0.9 million of future advertising spend by the Company with Channel Four will, when payable, be satisfied by the issue of new Ordinary Shares at the Placing Price over a period of up to twenty four months from Admission . The Placing is conditional upon the passing of the Resolutions set out in the Notice of General Meeting included in the Circular to be distributed to Shareholders on or around the date of this Announcement. The Placing Shares represent approximately 86.1 per cent. of the existing share capital of the Company. Following the Placing, the Company's enlarged share capital will be 260,052,484 Ordinary Shares ("Enlarged Share Capital"). The Placing Shares represent approximately 46.3 per cent. of the Enlarged Share Capital. The Placing Price represents a discount of 3.6 per cent. to the closing mid-market price of 10.375 pence per existing Ordinary Share on 22 January 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to the publication of this Announcement. The Placing Shares, when issued and fully paid, will rank pari passu in all respects with the Existing Ordinary Shares and will rank for all dividends or other distributions declared, made or paid after the date of issue of the Placing Shares. Woodford, which is a key investor in the Placing, is deemed to be acting in concert with any investment funds discretionary managed by it (including each of the Woodford Funds). As such Woodford is deemed to be interested in the aggregate shares in the Company held by the Woodford Funds for the purposes of the Takeover Code. Woodford (and any person acting in concert with it) is currently a beneficial holder of approximately 29.90 per cent. of the Company's current issued share capital. Woodford, in its capacity as discretionary investment manager, acting on behalf of certain of its investment fund clients, has agreed to subscribe for 80,000,000 Placing Shares, being an amount that would increase the percentage holding of the Company of Woodford (and those persons acting in concert with it) immediately following completion of the Placing to 46.83 per cent. of the Company's Enlarged Share Capital. The Panel has agreed to a waiver of the obligations under Rule 9 of the Takeover Code (commonly referred to as a "Whitewash"), subject to the Whitewash Resolution being approved on a poll at the General Meeting by Independent Shareholders who hold, in aggregate, a simple majority of the votes cast on the Independent Shares. Without such waiver, Woodford (and any persons acting in concert with it) would be obliged to make a general offer to Shareholders under Rule 9 of the Takeover Code. The Placing is conditional on the Whitewash Resolution being passed by the relevant majority of Independent Shareholders. The VCT Placing Shares will be allotted and unconditionally issued before the other Placing Shares (the latter being allotted and issued conditionally on Admission) to allow the VCT Placee to benefit from any potential tax advantages that may be applicable pursuant to the rules of the VCT Scheme. The VCT Placee has obtained its own independent advice in this regard and the Company has obtained no assurance from HMRC or any other person that any VCT relief may be, is or will continue to be available to the VCT Placee or any other person and the Company disclaims any and all liability in this regard. eve will shortly send a circular to Shareholders in connection with the Placing ("Circular"). The Circular will contain a Notice of a General Meeting, to be held at 10 a.m. on 11 February 2019, at the offices of Peel Hunt LLP, Moor House, 120 London Wall, EC2Y 5ET, to approve certain Resolutions necessary to implement the proposed Placing. Background to and reasons for the Placing On 15 November 2018, the Company announced the results of its business review and a trading update, as well as stating its intention to raise new equity. The Company provided an update in respect of the planned fundraising on 6 December 2018. The net proceeds of the Placing (approximately GBP11.7 million) and the proposed Channel Four future advertising spend of GBP0.9 million (as described in the paragraph entitled Future issues of Ordinary Shares for media spend) will, in conjunction with existing cash resources (of approximately GBP6 million as at 31 December 2018[1]), be utilised by the Company to implement its updated strategy as described in more detail below as well as for general working capital purposes. Updated strategy The purpose of the Placing is to enable the Company to implement its updated strategy as announced on 15 November 2018. From 10 September 2018, following the appointment of James Sturrock as Chief Executive Officer, the Board carried out a detailed review of the Company's business. The Company's updated strategy, which has been formulated in light of this review, is to refocus on the core sleep markets of the UK&I and France, which collectively are estimated to be worth approximately GBP6 billion per annum[2]. The rationale for this re-focus is twofold. First, the UK&I and France are among the biggest sleep markets in Europe.[3] Second, despite the Company achieving growth across the rest of Europe in the first half of the year, the negative profit contribution from the Company trading in this region was considered to be too great to justify continued investment. Within the core markets of UK&I and France, the Board's revised strategy is to transform eve from being a single product focused business to a repeat purchase, multi-product sleep specialist, building on the Company's growing share of the mattress market. The Board believes that this updated strategy, together with the funds raised in the Placing, will help drive continued revenue growth and increase conversion. It is also expected that eve's updated, more targeted marketing strategy will help lead to significant improvements in unit economics. Such results are expected to be facilitated by the estimated c.40 per cent. increase in online market penetration of the UK bedroom furniture market between 2018 and 2023.[4] Accordingly, the Company's updated strategy will focus on three core pillars with the intention that the Company will further grow its share of the GBP6 billion bedroom market in UK&I and France resulting in revenue growth for the Company. The three core pillars are aimed at creating a clearer position for the Company in the wider sleep market with a wider bedroom product range and an increased ability for cross-selling, by investing in technology and digital teams to improve conversion and the Company's repeat purchase metrics, and by continued investment in a more effective return on marketing spend. The three core pillars of the Company's strategy are: · differentiated brand positioning - broadening the Company's current position to become a trusted destination for a wider range of bedroom products; · expanded product range - focussing on carefully curated, design-led ranges that will increase cross-selling and repeat purchases, whilst continuing to deliver excellent product quality in the Company's mattress range; and · lower friction customer experience - building consumer trust in the Company's products and services with a view to improving the conversion rate. The three pillars are described in more detail below. The Company, with an estimated compound quarterly revenue growth rate of c.17 per cent. between Q1 2016 and Q3 2018, aims to achieve further growth. The Directors believe this revised strategy will drive improved customer

life time value and, as such, offer the potential to deliver medium-term profitability of approximately high single digit EBITDA margins.[5] The Directors believe that an increase in current market share could have a significant impact on revenues and cost ratios. By way of illustration, overheads and marketing as a percentage of revenue have the potential to decrease to under 30 per cent. based on a mattress market share of c.5 per cent. in the targeted markets.[6] Differentiated brand positioning In the UK the Company's marketing strategy has been effective in driving growth in its brand awareness and, at the same time, improving its marketing efficiency, with unprompted brand awareness growing from 1.4 per cent. in December 2016 to 11.2 per cent. in August 2018 and, across UK&I, marketing as a percentage of revenue falling from approximately 60 per cent. in Q1 2017 to approximately 36 per cent. in October 2018 and remaining at below 50 per cent. for the rest of the year.[7] eve is currently the fifth most well-known mattress brand in the UK[8] and eighth most well-known mattress brand in France[9] and is the most searched for mattress in a box brand in the UK and second most searched for mattress in a box brand in France[10]. The Company plans to continue to build brand awareness in its core markets through: · optimised marketing, focusing on improving efficiency through different media channel weightings throughout next year; and · enhanced targeting, customer engagement and increased awareness through: · efficient investment in paid media; · growing its owned media to improve customer content; and · further building credibility and awareness through its commercial retail partnership channels and through brand partnership endorsements. Expanded product range Product range expansion has driven growth in non-mattress revenue and also repeat ordering with online sales of non-mattress products in UK&I growing from approximately GBP0.3 million in Q1 2017 to approximately GBP1.1 million in Q3 2018.[11] In addition, online repeat orders in the UK have grown from approximately 8 per cent. in Q1 2016 to approximately 12 per cent. in Q3 2018.[12] As such, the Company plans to expand more aggressively its depth and range of products. The Company's new mattress range is performing well and the Company has recently launched its premium mattress. The Company also plans to offer a more extensive, but carefully curated, bedframe product offering, an extended textiles range, lighting, furniture and accessories and plans to launch new products in Q1 2019, including a full baby bed and sleep range in collaboration with the design collective Nous Vous. The Company plans to more than double the range of products from around 22 in Q3 2018 to around 60 products by the end of 2019, with further range expansions planned beyond that period. The Board believes that this will help lead to increased cross-selling opportunities and repeat purchases, thereby growing sales and reducing customer acquisition costs and, as a result, significantly improving the Company's unit economics. Lower friction customer experience The Company has recently made improvements to its customer experience which has shown a noticeable improvement in UK conversion rates. The Directors believe that further increasing conversion rates will have a positive effect on marketing effectiveness and will improve the key metric of marketing as a percentage of revenue. The Company's plans to enhance the customer experience include: · improving the omni-channel presence, increasing brand awareness and credibility at the same time as allowing customers to experience the product before making purchases; · focussing on the online purchasing experience including improving the search, discovery and checkout processes on the website; and · enhancing delivery options for customers and improving post-sales customer relationship marketing. The Directors believe that the above enhancements to customer experience will be a key component in driving long-term, sustainable growth. The Company is currently reviewing its retail and partnership strategy and, as part of that, Dreams has engaged with the Company to re-negotiate certain commercial terms in connection with their partnership with eve. The Company's objective is that these negotiations are resolved satisfactorily, however discussions are ongoing. Use of proceeds The net proceeds of the Placing (estimated to be GBP11.7 million) and the proposed Channel Four future advertising spend of GBP0.9 million (as described in the section entitled Future issues of Ordinary Shares for media spend below) will be used to support the strategy outlined in the section entitled "Background to and reasons for the Placing" above. Within those preceding amounts, the Directors envisage that the principal individual areas of expenditure, and the approximate breakdown between them, will be as follows: · to reduce cost per customer acquisition through building a differentiated and trusted brand (which, including the proposed Channel Four future advertising spend of GBP0.9 million, is currently expected to be approximately between GBP4 and 4.5 million); · to enhance the customer experience to drive conversion rate improvement (currently expected to be approximately between GBP1.5 and 2 million); · to broaden the product portfolio by deploying resources and working capital, to build a defensible position in the sleep market and drive increased cross-selling and repeat purchasing (currently expected to be approximately between GBP2.5 and 3 million); · to invest in internal systems to support the Company's growth, including investing in stock management, website infrastructure, logistics and warehouse technology (currently expected to be approximately between GBP2 and 2.5 million); and · to augment existing net cash resources and to provide general working capital for the business. In applying the above amounts, the Directors will have regard to any material changing trading patterns or conditions in the markets in which the Group operates and its requirements and the precise actual allocation between the above elements may be subject to appropriate adjustment up or down. The Company previously announced that it required GBP15 million of new equity (assumed to be GBP14.5 million net of expenses) to fund the Company's updated strategy. This GBP14.5 million would have provided the Company with cash headroom on both its base case and downside case business plans looking out to December 2020. The aggregate net proceeds of the Placing, in conjunction with the Channel Four media for equity arrangement, amount to c.GBP12.6 million. This amount also provides the Company with headroom on its base case business plan, and headroom on its downside case business plan when taking into account certain mitigating actions that would, in those circumstances, be required to be taken by the Company in Q4 2020. Current trading and prospects[13] In the unaudited 12 month period to 31 December 2018, the Group's revenue was ahead of analyst expectations at c.GBP34.5 million, helped by a successfully traded Black Friday period and early signs of conversion improvements supported by an enhanced user experience in the fourth quarter. UK&I revenue increased to c.GBP22.6 million and France revenue increased to c.GBP6.8 million in the period, representing an increase of c.40 per cent. and c.22 per cent. respectively when compared to their respective annual revenues in 2017. In the unaudited 10 month period to 31 October 2018, contribution after marketing before overheads was a loss of c.GBP1.1 million in the UK&I and a loss of c.GBP3.0 million in France over the same period. Gross margins over this period were 53 per cent. in UK&I and 52 per cent. in France[14] whilst return rates in the UK&I have been broadly stable at about 10 per cent. and in France have improved from about 10 per cent. to 6.5 per cent.[15] As part of the business review set out above, and as outlined in the announcement made on 15 November 2018, the Company has re-evaluated its 2019 financial year priorities and expectations based on the updated strategy. In the current year, the Company is focused on building capabilities in customer experience and product range and optimising marketing investment. Following a successful start to the winter sales period in the UK, unaudited trading results for the first week of 2019 were in line with the Company's revised expectations. New Option Grants Conditionally upon, and following, the implementation of the Placing, the Company intends that all options over Ordinary Shares granted under the Share Option Plan at the time of the Company's initial public offering in May 2017 will be cancelled and new options over Ordinary Shares will be granted to certain members of management and employees of the Company under the Share Option Plan with an exercise price equal to the nominal value of the Ordinary Shares and with a vesting period of three years. The cancellation of options and the granting of new options, including the number of individual grants, will be determined by the remuneration committee of the Board conditional on and following the completion of the

Placing. Such grants shall be made in accordance with, and subject to, the Share Option Plan, but it is expected that options over up to 10 per cent. of the Enlarged Share Capital following the Placing will be granted (the New Option Grants). It is currently intended that options over up to 16.9 per cent. of the New Option Grants will be granted to James Sturrock, Chief Executive Officer, and options over up to 8.5 per cent. of the New Option Grants will be granted to Abid Ismail, Chief Financial Officer. The precise timing of the cancellation and granting of options will be dependent on the determination of the Company's remuneration committee following completion of the Placing and completion of the necessary contractual documentation related to the cancellation and grants. A further announcement will be made in due course. Future issues of Ordinary Shares for media spend Channel Four, which provides advertising services to the Company and is an existing Shareholder, has agreed with the Company that on a periodic basis within a twenty four month period following the Placing, sums payable by the Company in respect of media spend by it with Channel Four will be reinvested in the Company through the issue of new Ordinary Shares at a price equal to the Placing Price up to an aggregate amount of GBP0.9 million. Details of the Placing The Company has entered into the Placing Agreement with Peel Hunt on customary terms and conditions pursuant to which, subject to the conditions set out in the Placing Agreement, Peel Hunt has agreed to use its reasonable endeavours (as agent for the Company) to procure placees for 120,317,323 new Ordinary Shares at the Placing Price. The Company has received firm commitments from Placees for all of the Placing Shares in the Placing which will raise approximately GBP12.0 million (before expenses). The obligations of Peel Hunt under the Placing Agreement are conditional upon, inter alia, the Resolutions being duly passed at the General Meeting and Admission becoming effective on or before 8.00 a.m. on 12 February 2019 (or such later time and date as the Company and Peel Hunt shall agree, not being later than 8.30 a.m. on 26 February 2019). The Placing Agreement contains provisions entitling Peel Hunt to terminate the Placing Agreement at any time prior to Admission in certain circumstances. If this right is exercised or if the conditionality in the Placing Agreement is not satisfied, the Placing will not proceed. The Company has agreed to pay Peel Hunt a placing commission together with reimbursement of certain costs and expenses incurred in connection with the Placing. The VCT Placing Shares will be allotted and unconditionally issued before the other Placing Shares (the latter being allotted and issued conditionally on Admission) to allow the VCT Placee to benefit from any tax advantages that may be available pursuant to the rules of the VCT Scheme. For more detail see the paragraph entitled VCT investors below. Application will be made for the Placing Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM. Subject to the Resolutions being passed at the General Meeting, it is expected that Admission of the Placing Shares will become effective and that dealings will commence in the Placing Shares at 8.00 a.m. on 12 February 2019. Related party transactions Following Admission, Woodford, being a substantial shareholder in the Company as defined in the AIM Rules, will have a shareholding of 121,774,848 Ordinary Shares representing 46.83 per cent. of the Enlarged Share Capital. The participation of Woodford (or its associates) in the Placing will be a related party transaction for the purpose of Rule 13 of the AIM Rules (the Woodford Related Party Transaction). The Directors, having consulted with Peel Hunt as the Company's nominated adviser, consider that the terms of the Woodford Related Party Transaction are fair and reasonable insofar as the Shareholders are concerned. Following Admission, the VCT Placee, being a substantial shareholder in the Company as defined in the AIM Rules, will have a shareholding of 38,461,295 Ordinary Shares representing 14.8 per cent. of the Enlarged Share Capital. The participation of the VCT Placee (or its associates) in the Placing will be a related party transaction for the purpose of Rule 13 of the AIM Rules (the VCT Placee Related Party Transaction). The Directors, having consulted with Peel Hunt as the Company's nominated adviser, consider that the terms of the VCT Placee Related Party Transaction are fair and reasonable insofar as the Shareholders are concerned. Paul Pindar and James Sturrock, being directors of the Company and therefore related parties to the Company as defined in the AIM Rules, have conditionally agreed to subscribe for an aggregate of 10,200,000 Placing Shares in the Placing as detailed below: Name Role Number of Number of Percentage of Placing Ordinary the Enlarged Shares Shares Share Capital held following Admission Paul Non-executive 10,000,000 16,527,126 6.4% Pindar[16 Chairman ] James CEO 200,000 252,750 0.1% Sturrock The participation of the Directors (or their associates) in the Placing will be a related party transaction for the purpose of Rule 13 of the AIM Rules (the Director Related Party Transaction). The Independent Directors, having consulted with Peel Hunt as the Company's nominated adviser, consider that the terms of the Director Related Party Transaction are fair and reasonable insofar as the Shareholders are concerned. The Takeover Code The Placing gives rise to certain considerations under the Takeover Code and Shareholders are entitled to the protections afforded under the Takeover Code. The Takeover Code is issued and administered by the Panel. The Takeover Code applies to, inter alia, a company which has its registered office in the United Kingdom and is admitted to trading on AIM. Under Rule 9 of the Takeover Code, where any person acquires, whether by a series of transactions over a period of time or not, an interest in shares which (taken together with shares in which persons acting in concert with him are interested) carry 30 per cent. or more of the voting rights of a company which is subject to the Takeover Code, that person is normally required to make a general offer to all the holders of any class of equity share capital and to the holders of any other class of transferable securities carrying voting rights in that company to acquire the balance of their interests in the company. Rule 9 of the Takeover Code also provides, among other things, where any person who, together with persons acting in concert with him, is interested in shares which in aggregate carry not less than 30 per cent. but does not hold shares carrying more than 50 per cent. of the voting rights of a company which is subject to the Takeover Code, and such person, or any person acting in concert with him, acquires an additional interest in shares which increases the percentage of shares carrying voting rights in which he is interested, then that person is normally required to make a general offer to all the holders of any class of equity share capital and to the holders of any other class of transferable securities carrying voting rights in that company to acquire the balance of their interests in the company. An offer under Rule 9 of the Takeover Code must be in cash (or be accompanied by a cash alternative) at not less than the highest price paid by the person required to make the offer or any person acting in concert with him for any interest in shares in the company during the 12 month period prior to the announcement of the offer. For the purposes of the Takeover Code, persons acting in concert comprise persons who, pursuant to an agreement or understanding (whether formal or informal), cooperate to obtain or consolidate control of a company or to frustrate the successful outcome of an offer for a company. A person and each of its affiliated persons will be deemed to be acting in concert all with each other. Certain categories of person are presumed to be acting in concert under the Takeover Code unless the contrary is established. Immediately following Admission, Woodford (including the Woodford Funds and any other party deemed acting in concert with it) will have acquired interests in the Ordinary Shares carrying in aggregate 46.83 per cent. of the voting rights of the Company which, without a waiver of the obligations under Rule 9 of the Takeover Code, would oblige Woodford (and any party deemed to be acting in concert with it) to make a general offer to Shareholders under Rule 9 of the Takeover Code. Woodford is an investment fund manager. In pursuance of their client's investment objectives, Woodford actively invests in companies as agent for its clients. Accordingly, Woodford will subscribe for its Placing Shares using its clients' available cash resources. Rule 9 Waiver The Company has applied to the Panel for a waiver of Rule 9 of the Takeover Code in order to permit the Placing to proceed without triggering an

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 23, 2019 02:02 ET (07:02 GMT)