Hoylu AB: Hoylu receives new orders from partners in Austria and Russia

Stockholm, Sweden, January 23, 2019 - Hoylu is pleased to announce new orders from partners Bene and Polymedia. Total orders received yesterday was for SEK 450,000 and will be delivered in Q1. Stein Revelsby, Hoylu's CEO, says - "We continue to acquire new customers across a range of industries as users discover the benefits of working with Hoylu's Connected Workspaces. Bene and Polymedia are two of our partners that continue to increase our footprints in large markets in Europe and Russia."

Hoylu's solutions and software offer new and exciting ways to learn and collaborate smarter, faster and more efficiently. Create connected workspaces that include engineering plans, design reviews, and analyze large data sets on large scale HoyluWalls or any device you choose. Hoylu Suite is designed to make digital work simple, seamless and hassle free.

For more information, please contact:

Stein Revelsby, CEO at Hoylu +1 213 440 2499 Email: sr@hoylu.com

Karl Wiersholm, CFO at Hoylu +1 425 829 2316 Email: kw@hoylu.com

Hoylu AB

Hoylu delivers innovative enterprise solutions to allow global teams to collaboratively plan, create and share information that enrichen the user experience in the virtual office. The Hoylu Suite delivers a comprehensive set of personalized connected workspaces to enable teams across locations, on any device, to work smarter and with more fun across major industries including Engineering, Education, Pharmaceutical, Construction, Manufacturing, Graphic Design and many more. For more information: www.hoylu.com or visit www.introduce.se/foretag/hoylu

Ticker symbol: Hoylu

Marketplace: Nasdaq First North Stockholm

Certified Adviser: Mangold Fondkommission AB +46 (0) 8 50 301 550; ca@mangold.se

Publication

This information is information that Hoylu AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at (8:30) CEST on January 23, 2019.