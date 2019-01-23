

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Computacenter plc. (CCC.L) said that it expects adjusted pre-tax results for the year to be marginally ahead of the Board's expectation as upgraded within the 12 July 2018 Trading Update and confirmed both in the Interim Results and the third-quarter Trading Update on 31 October.



The company stated one year ago that it expected 2018 to be a year of stable profitability and it is pleased that it has materially out-performed the expectations that it held at the beginning of the year with record revenues and adjusted profitability.



Excluding the revenues from acquisitions made during the year, overall Group revenue for the year grew by eight per cent and by seven per cent in constant currency.



Group Services revenue for the year increased by one per cent and by the same amount in constant currency. Group Technology Sourcing revenue for the year increased by eleven per cent and by ten per cent in constant currency.



The UK overall revenue for the year increased by ten per cent. Services revenue for the year decreased by five per cent. Technology Sourcing revenue for the year increased by 17 per cent.



German overall revenue grew in the year by nine per cent and by eight per cent in constant currency. Services revenue for the year increased by six per cent and by four per cent in constant currency. Technology Sourcing revenue for the year increased by 11 per cent and by ten per cent in constant currency.



French overall revenue for the year declined by three per cent and by four per cent in constant currency. Services revenue for the year declined by five per cent and by six per cent in constant currency.



Computacenter said, 'As we have said above, 2018 was a record year which has materially outperformed our original expectations. We believe that we will again show financial progress during 2019. The first half performance in 2018 will create a challenging comparison but positive market momentum, driven by our customers' appetite to invest in digital technology to enhance their business, gives the Board confidence in the future. We will also see a full year contribution from the acquisitions we made in the second half of the year.'



The company said it looks forward to publishing its final results for the year ended 31 December 2018 on Tuesday 12 March 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX